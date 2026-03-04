Minecraft has finally revealed the name of its baby mob update, and I honestly didn't think it could get any cuter but here we are

Minecraft has announced the official name of its first drop for 2026, and yes, it's just as cute as its contents. In an official blog post, it was shared that the drop we've been happily calling the "baby mob update" will in fact be called the Tiny Takeover drop.

As exciting as the name reveal is though, we still don't have a concrete date on when we can expect this drop to roll out. Should the same pattern as previous drops be followed, now that the name has been revealed, it could be as soon as a couple of weeks until it drops—which would coincide with spring.

In the same blog post, all of the current features we know are coming were listed, including all 33 baby mobs set to receive a visual overhaul, and the new craftable items: name tags and golden dandelions. But as convenient as it'll be to now craft name tags rather than having to track them down in chests in the overworld, I can't say I'm particularly thrilled about the fact I'll get notifications about how my pets die after I've taken the time to name them. Sometimes it's better to not have that connection to make the inevitable easier to deal with…

Mojang also revealed information about the new spawn eggs for baby mobs. Each baby mob will be receiving a unique spawn egg, so you can specifically spawn in the baby version rather than having to breed the full-sized mob first—meaning creative mode just got a lot cuter. That's not all either; we'll even see a new note block, the trumpet, in this drop, which, I'm sure, is very exciting for a handful of players.

The Tiny Takeover drop can't come soon enough, basically. I'm so ready to spawn in a load of baby mobs and spend hours just looking at them rather than doing anything productive with my time. That's what the whole point of this update is after all, right?