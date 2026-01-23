Hytale wants to 'achieve ultimate cosy heaven' by improving farming, cooking, and more with a specialist team

Hytale already scratches that cosy itch somewhat, thanks to its much more intricate decorating than the likes of Minecraft, Stardew Valley, or even Animal Crossing. You've got proper furniture, all kinds of trinkets, and even vertical slabs that let you create a lovely, detailed refuge in Orbis.

But cosy gamers are ironically a ravenous bunch, and Hytale's not exactly a buffet right now in early access—though Update 2 does bring some promising features and changes. Farming and cooking are particularly barebones right now, and they're a cornerstone of the cosy game formula.

In a response on Twitter, Hytale lead Simon Collins-Laflamme says his "goal is to assemble a team that entirely focus on [the] farming/cosy aspect of the game and let them achieve ultimate cosy heaven gameplay vibes".

My goal is to assemble a team that entirely focus on farming / cozy aspect of the game and let them achieve ultimate cozy heaven gameplay vibesJanuary 22, 2026

I don't know about you, but that sounds like a great plan to me. Farming is one of my favourite parts of Minecraft, so it's a shame how limited it is in Hytale and how little you're incentivised to do it. It doesn't help that you can't currently breed animals, either.

In the meantime, there are already a good few Hytale mods that help turn up the relaxing vibes. I highly recommend NoCube's Tavern, Orchard, Culinary, Bakehouse, and Cultivation mod packs. As the names suggest, each of these mods adds new snug systems to interact with, like baking your own bread or making a tavern.

You should also nab the Furnishings, Plushies, and Wardrobe packs by Violet's Workshop (take note that Violet has now been picked up by Hypixel to work on cosmetics, so Wardrobe won't be updated anymore). These mods add a bunch of cute furniture and clothes, building on Hytale's already strong offerings.

When Collins-Laflamme says he's aiming to build on Hytale's "cosy heaven gameplay vibes", I hope the team takes some notes from these modders. A specialist cosy team is likely a much longer-term goal, though, so chances are we'll be waiting a while.