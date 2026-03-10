The Slice of Life Minecraft add-on has become my new obsession after I realised I just needed a break from the mines

News
By published

Make Minecraft a cosy game.

Slice of Life add-on Minecraft
(Image credit: Starfish Studios)

Look, I love the grind of Minecraft as much as the next person. The first trip into the mines in a new world is just as exciting, no matter how many years you've been playing the game. But I can't lie, as much as I love spending hours underground, sometimes I want to slow down and stop the race to find diamonds to appreciate a quiet life in the overworld. Luckily, the Slice of Life add-on from Starfish Studios lets you do just that, and it gives Minecraft that more traditionally cosy game feel for the ultimate wind-down.

This delightful add-on sticks a load of new content into the game, like new furniture items to make your base feel more homey, alongside new decor and even some plushies. You know, all the essential items that are missing from Minecraft. You can even unlock new pets, like the shiba inu and some incredibly chunky cats.

Article continues below
Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.