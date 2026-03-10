The Slice of Life Minecraft add-on has become my new obsession after I realised I just needed a break from the mines

Look, I love the grind of Minecraft as much as the next person. The first trip into the mines in a new world is just as exciting, no matter how many years you've been playing the game. But I can't lie, as much as I love spending hours underground, sometimes I want to slow down and stop the race to find diamonds to appreciate a quiet life in the overworld. Luckily, the Slice of Life add-on from Starfish Studios lets you do just that, and it gives Minecraft that more traditionally cosy game feel for the ultimate wind-down.

This delightful add-on sticks a load of new content into the game, like new furniture items to make your base feel more homey, alongside new decor and even some plushies. You know, all the essential items that are missing from Minecraft. You can even unlock new pets, like the shiba inu and some incredibly chunky cats.

However, the main appeal is the amount of cooking and baking you can now do. Gone are the days of sticking a stack of meat into a furnace and chowing down whenever you need a snack, cooking is now more of an art form. After building a cutesy kitchen you gather ingredients from which you can make a selection of cakes and sweet treats, alongside the standard Minecraft meals if that's more your speed.

This goes hand in hand with a selection of new crops available, adding those essential farming simulator elements to really hone into the cosy game feeling. If you're like me and spend an ungodly amount of time building the perfect farm even though you'll inevitably forget to harvest your wheat crops after a week or so, this will definitely make the effort it takes to build one perfect.

The Slice of Life add-on is available on the Minecraft Marketplace for 990 Minecoins, but is worth every penny if you want to stop and smell the roses for a bit rather than fighting for your life in the end. I know you've got Peaceful mode which takes all the enemies away, but it's not the same. Sometimes you need to bake a little cake and crack on with your day. That's my Minecraft motto, at least.