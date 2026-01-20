Hytale is adding the ability to toggle armour so you don't have to hide your fancy clothes: 'Community asks? Community receives'

No more fashion crimes.

Hytale hide armour: Three characters standing in a desert, looking at something off camera. The character in the middle and the one on the right are wearing armour and holding weapons, while the person on the left is wearing a red top and skirt.
Hytale does a lot of things right, especially for an early access game that's had a very rocky journey to launch. One of the things I appreciate most about it compared to its contemporaries is its surprisingly strong customisation—you can make some cool, unique characters, and dress them up with detailed clothing. I've even seen people recreate all sorts of characters: Link, Jinx, Aang, Beast Boy, the list goes on.

So why then does Hytale's very generic-looking metal armour completely cover it up? Getting armour is one of the very first things you'll want to do, too, so you look fabulous for all of five minutes, and then you end up looking like everyone else. Where's the fun in that?

You'll be able to individually hide each piece of armour straight from your inventory, giving you much greater control over your fashion. And if you enjoy PvP and are worried about players hiding their defences, then you'll be pleased to know it's completely configurable in the server config, too.

Collins-Laflamme goes on to promise "more QoL improvements, fixes, and features coming up," which will hopefully answer even more community requests as Hytale moves towards expanding the core game itself.

