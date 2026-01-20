Hytale is adding the ability to toggle armour so you don't have to hide your fancy clothes: 'Community asks? Community receives'

Hytale does a lot of things right, especially for an early access game that's had a very rocky journey to launch. One of the things I appreciate most about it compared to its contemporaries is its surprisingly strong customisation—you can make some cool, unique characters, and dress them up with detailed clothing. I've even seen people recreate all sorts of characters: Link, Jinx, Aang, Beast Boy, the list goes on.

So why then does Hytale's very generic-looking metal armour completely cover it up? Getting armour is one of the very first things you'll want to do, too, so you look fabulous for all of five minutes, and then you end up looking like everyone else. Where's the fun in that?

It's even more baffling since all of the bonus items packaged with the more expensive versions of Hytale include new cosmetics. You could spend $83.99 to get a ninja costume, a forest fairy outfit, wizard robes, or even a pop star set, only to have it obscured by boring ol' metal plate.

Thankfully, that won't be the case for much longer. Hytale Update 2, which arrives in pre-release testing sometime this week, will add the ability to hide your helmet and armour. It was only a matter of time, really, given the wave of community requests for it: "Community asks? Community receives!" says Hypixel's studio head Simon Collins-Laflamme.

Community asks? Community receives!New upcoming feature: ability to hide helm/armor! Will be configurable on the server config for PvP/immersion purposes. Hytale Update 2 pre-release coming up this week!Thank you for your constant feedback and suggestions. We have a lot… pic.twitter.com/j3VzBVPez4January 19, 2026

You'll be able to individually hide each piece of armour straight from your inventory, giving you much greater control over your fashion. And if you enjoy PvP and are worried about players hiding their defences, then you'll be pleased to know it's completely configurable in the server config, too.

Collins-Laflamme goes on to promise "more QoL improvements, fixes, and features coming up," which will hopefully answer even more community requests as Hytale moves towards expanding the core game itself.