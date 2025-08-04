Grow a Garden's newest update has introduced cooking, alongside a feature that players have been begging for

Grow a Garden has rolled out yet another update, but rather than focusing on growing new plants and donating them to whatever NPC is lurking around the map, you now have to take your crops one step further. This time, you'll have to turn your produce into a variety of different meals to feed Chris P—a pig sat in the middle of the map—for a huge variety of rewards.

You won't just be able to cobble together any random meals and reap the benefits, though. Chris P will have particular cravings throughout the day, which you'll need to satisfy. Whether that's something sweet, something savoury, or something that seems almost impossible to make, if you want to get the higher-tier rewards, you're going to have to sacrifice your crops. Even if that means your huge, multi-mutated moon melon. In return, though, you can get anything from new seeds to new gear and even new pets for your yard.

There are also a load of new seeds for you to grow, such as tacofern, crown melon, sugarglaze, and even simple things like onions and jalapenos. These are all going to be integral when it comes to cooking, so be sure to open your seed packs as soon as you can. The Gourmet Seed Pack features 6 new seeds, too and is one of the rewards you can get for feeding Chris P.

You'll also be able to get a hold of a new Pet Egg, the Gourmet Egg, which features 6 new pets like the French Fry Ferret. To coincide with your new pets, the fried mutation is available for your animals too. This will send your creatures out every 20 minutes to deep fry a crop in your garden, while also giving an orange colourway to whichever animal has the ability.

Trading has also been officially introduced, which a huge number of players have been asking for. Rather than gifting items to one another and just having to trust that the player you're speaking to won't disconnect from the server the second they receive your side of the deal, you'll now be able to do things properly. You need to get a Trade Ticket from the gear shop to initiate a trade with another player. Hopefully, this means the days of players essentially scamming one another are gone. I just hope the actual stealing mechanic is removed next too so we can all farm in peace.