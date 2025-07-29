While not as important as crafting staples like acorn shells or weed stems, gathering a small supply of flower petals in Grounded 2 can still prove useful later on for armor upgrades and decor. Like most resources in the game's dense grass and dark caves, petals aren't hard to gather once you know what to look for.

The blooms aren't worth a special trip in the beginning, but by the time I stumbled upon them a few hours in, Obsidian's survival-crafting game had already trained me to assume most colorful blossoms are weeds. So if you're anything like me and can't seem to tell the difference between a flower and a nuisance thistle, I've got some suggestions on where to start your search for flower petals in Brookhollow Park.

How to get flower petals in Grounded 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Flower petals are in the Picnic Table area, just north of where you begin in Snackbar Front. I didn't see many of them after making a few laps around the section, but the flower and few stray petals scattered about were more than enough to meet my immediate needs. I've highlighted a couple of spots to check on the map above.

There's a Hosta Plant just as you enter the zone, slightly southwest of the table, with purple petals scattered around the area. You can pick up the strays plus destroy the actual plant for more flower petals. There are a couple strewn across the table's checkered cloth, too—just be careful since the food crumbs seem to attract more hostile critters.

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

It's a long trek up north to reach flower petals, and I'd say it's not worth it until Grounded 2 forces you to progress and investigate the outposts. It's an easier journey to make after getting a buggy, so focus on at least making it to the point in the story where you're tasked with getting red soldier ant eggs.

If you're worried about missing out on anything special, don't sweat it. The items you can make from the materials aren't anything so game-changing you should rush them, but for reference, those flower petal recipes include: