Here's when Dune: Awakening pre-loads and unlocks in your time zone

Dune: Awakening is almost here! After a slight delay from a planned May release, Funcom's new survival MMO set in the Dune universe is now set to launch in June, giving players the chance to build bases, harvest spice, engage in politics and PvP (there's a difference?), and get swallowed whole by massive sandworms.

Dune: Awakening is only available on Steam, with a five-day "head start" (advanced access) period beginning on June 5 for players who purchased the deluxe and ultimate editions, and a June 10 release for people who bought the base edition. Throw in a preloading period for players who prepurchased Dune: Awakening, and that's a whole lot of dates and times to sort out. That's why I'm here.

Below you'll find out when you can preload Dune: Awakening on Steam, and the date and time you'll finally be able to play it.

When is the Dune: Awakening release time?

Dune: Awakening pre-load: Wednesday, June 4

Dune: Awakening "head start" (advanced access) launch: Thursday, June 5

Dune: Awakening full launch: Tuesday, June 10

Dune: Awakening early access (head start) release times on Thursday, June 5:

7:00 am PDT , June 5 (Los Angeles)

, June 5 (Los Angeles) 10:00 am EDT , June 5 (New York)

, June 5 (New York) 3:00 pm BST , June 5 (UK)

, June 5 (UK) 4:00 pm CEST , June 5 (Germany)

, June 5 (Germany) 10:00 pm CST, June 5 (China)

Dune: Awakening full launch times on Tuesday, June 10:

7:00 am PDT , June 10 (Los Angeles)

, June 10 (Los Angeles) 10:00 am EDT , June 10 (New York)

, June 10 (New York) 3:00 pm BST , June 10 (UK)

, June 10 (UK) 4:00 pm CEST , June 10 (Germany)

, June 10 (Germany) 10:00 pm CST, June 10 (China)

Dune: Awakening pre-loading times (all editions) on Wednesday, June 4:

7:00 am PDT , June 4 (Los Angeles)

, June 4 (Los Angeles) 10:00 am EDT , June 4 (New York)

, June 4 (New York) 3:00 pm BST , June 4 (UK)

, June 4 (UK) 4:00 pm CEST , June 4 (Germany)

, June 4 (Germany) 10:00 pm CST, June 4 (China)