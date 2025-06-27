DayZ's biggest map ever is coming next year, where 'Middle Eastern-style cities lie next to Soviet-era military bases'

Looks like things are heating up in DayZ: a new map has just been announced for the ruthless open world survival game, and it's going to be a hot one.

In contrast to DayZ's last expansion, Frostline, which plunged players into a frigid archipelago called Sakhal, the new Badlands map, coming in 2026, is set in "the sand-swept, war-torn expanse of Nasdara Province" where survival means "battling severe heat and drought."

DayZ Badlands - Expansion Announcement Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The new map will be the biggest official map in DayZ, too, at a sprawling 267x267 km. For comparison, DayZ's iconic Chernarus map is 225x225 km. Frostline, meanwhile, was a more compact zone of just 83x83 km.

"Nasdara is a brand new terrain in the DayZ universe, a vast expanse of sand and cracked soil, where crumbling and abandoned Middle Eastern-style cities lie next to Soviet-era military bases, modern oil infrastructure, and much more," says Bohemia Interactive. The province is located in western Takistan, the fictional country from the ArmA series, largely based on Afghanistan.

Like Frostline, Badlands isn't just offering a new map but new types of survival challenges.

"Water is as precious as your bullets, as neither the land nor the broken down wells will quench your thirst," Bohemia Interactive says. "You will also be facing region-specific wildlife and infected variants." Expect new gear, weapons, and clothing exclusive to the new map.

(Image credit: Bohemia Interactive)

DayZ has been an interesting game to watch over the past decade. After blowing up big in 2013, it slowly bled players during its five long years in early access. It was officially launched in 2018, but still managed to feel unfinished. The following year, however, DayZ's popularity began to grow to heights not seen since it first entered early access, peaking in late 2024 with nearly 80,000 concurrent players.

Frostline wasn't all that well received, with "Mixed" reviews on Steam—our own Jake Tucker didn't particularly care for it either—but the survival game is still pulling in between 50-60,000 concurrent players daily. We'll see if the community finds Badlands more to their liking.

"Will you find solace in adventuring, exploring town to town, and uncovering secrets in the shifting sands?" asks Bohemia Interactive. "Or will you continue the cycle of violence amidst these ruins of past ghosts and glories?"

Hmmm… with over 300 hours in DayZ myself, I'd put my money on players continuing the cycle of violence. Yup. Definitely, cycle of violence.

Badlands is coming in 2026 and "will be priced below $25"—which I assume means it'll be $24.99. Speaking of which, DayZ itself is currently on sale for 50% off, so it's also 25 bucks on Steam right now.