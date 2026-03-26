Stalker 2's first major story expansion is coming this summer with two new regions and 'dozens of hours of gameplay'

More than a year after the launch of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the first official story expansion has been revealed as Cost of Hope, "a new chapter of a well-known conflict" between Duty and Freedom, two of the Exclusion Zone's most powerful factions.

Duty and Freedom hold directly opposing views—Duty believes the Zone must be contained and ultimately destroyed, while Freedom seeks to uncover its secrets and share them with the world—but, at least as I recall them from the first games, they're mostly decent guys on both sides and thus far they've managed to co-exist more or less peacefully (barring a bit of mutual murder in Clear Sky).

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope — Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

But that may be about to change, as Cost of Hope adds a new storyline with two new regions to explore including the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, locked away for decades but "now calling Stalkers back in." New weapons and gear will be added as part of the expansion, as of course will new mutants, anomalies, and "other dangers," and the choices made by Skif (that's you) as he navigates these new perils "shape what happens next—and the consequences could affect not just the Zone, but far beyond it."

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"Step into a fresh expedition across the Zone—a massive nonlinear expansion packed with dozens of hours of gameplay," developer GSC Game World said in today's announcement. "Expect haunting stories, twisted characters, and that same heavy atmosphere of decay... with just a flicker of hope breaking through."

I still haven't played Stalker 2, and this announcement represents exactly why: There is so much to see and do in the Zone, and I want it all in one fell swoop. And it sucks, because I really want to play Stalker 2 (I loved the original trilogy) but going back and forth to it really isn't my bag: Once I'm in, I'm in.

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Complicating my conundrum, GSC Game World says there's still more to come: Cost of Hope is the middle chapter of the "second trilogy," which will be wrapped up with another story DLC that will be revealed at some point down the road. As for Cost of Hope, it doesn't have a release date yet but GSC expects it will be out sometime this summer. At this pace, I guess I'll be playing Stalker 2, oh, sometime in mid-2028.