After Hytale subreddit goes 'full panic mode,' dev assures players the new patch 'is NOT the magic system' that's coming in the full game

Hypixel CEO Simon Collins-Laflamme says the necromancy grimoire is "just a random drop fun item, it will evolve over time."

Skeleton attacking
(Image credit: Hypixel)

Hytale is off to a strong start in early access, securing two more years of development time in preorders, becoming Twitch's most-watched game on launch day, and responding quickly to community requests.

It's also received a few big updates in its first couple weeks: last week's patch added fun stuff like underground dinosaurs, and a second update this week added a grimoire that allows players to become necromancers.

The issue seems to be that the grimoire itself is consumed upon use—which means you'll need to source another by defeating another boss if you want to raise more undead.

As for why the system feels underpowered—the summoned skeletons don't last long, and while they attack player enemies, they don't draw aggro, meaning they're not useful for crowd control—Collins-Laflamme said "The grimoire has many possible exploits so it's quite restrictive for now. Same with totems and other magic items. All temporarily bad to avoid some weird meta."

In other words, early access be early access-ing. At the same time, early access is also the time for player feedback, and it sounds like Hypixel got quite a lot on this new feature.

