With Steam reviews at 'Mixed', the developer of Half Sword addresses differences between the early access game and its hugely popular tech demo: 'The final version of the game will differ from what has been shown previously'

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The tech demo "was not intended to represent the final version of the game".

Medieval combat
(Image credit: Game Seer Publishing)

Medieval duelling simulator Half Sword was a whole hit during last October's Steam Next Fest. Its goofy, grisly tech demo was the most popular playable snippet of the entire showcase, with players going haywire for its elastic, haphazard duels where your weapons were as much a threat to yourself as your opponent.

Unfortunately, the demo's popularity has seemingly come back to bite developer Half Sword Games in its early access launch. Although Half Sword attracted a big audience upon its alpha release in January, the response by players has been as divided as a human skull when struck by a Zweihander.

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Medieval combat

(Image credit: Game Seer Publishing)

For those hoping Half Sword might revert to the model seen in the tech demo, the team makes it clear this isn't going to happen. The developers point out that the demo was created "to showcase the early core mechanics" and that "it was not intended to represent the final version of the game," they write. That said, the current implementation doesn't represent the finished version either: "Combat balance and weapon handling will continue to evolve as new features are added, and those additions will naturally require further adjustments."

The divergence between Half Sword's demo and the early access version isn't the only issue that the team addresses. On the subject of technical issues, the team says that "our main focus has been performance and optimisation" and that "when new issues appear after updates, we work to identify and address them as quickly as possible."

Finally, some players pointed out that the early access trailer showed features not included in the initial early access build. In response, the Half Sword team says that the trailer "was not intended to showcase everything that would be available on day one of Early Access," and that "we wanted to tease a little bit with what is to come in the future."

To some extent, I sympathise with the Half Sword team here. Players generally don't like it when they feel a game they enjoy has suddenly been changed, and having everyone go buck wild for an old, unfinished demo that you've subsequently moved away from puts the developers in a tricky position. The team had intended to release a new demo for the previous Next Fest, but was apparently too busy working on the actual game and "didn’t want to rush out something that wasn’t ready".

That said, it doesn't help when your own marketing contributes directly to wrong expectations. Frankly, showcasing features in your early access trailer that aren't in the actual launch version is unwise, and more care should have been taken to delineate what was in the game from day one and what was still in production. Nonetheless, early access is often a learning experience for both developers and players, and Half Sword Games has plenty of time to win players around.

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Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

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