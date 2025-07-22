Abiotic Factor guide: Tips for exploring the Office Sector, making soup, and feeding your coworker
A little help with that chatty coworker at the water cooler, your batch of bad soup, and paranormal guests.
This meeting could have been an email, or better yet, it could be an Abiotic Factor guide. We've poured countless hours into combating the Half-Life horrors found in developer Deep Field's survival crafting parody, and documented plenty of Office Sector do's and don'ts along the way.
With the Abiotic Factor 1.0 update finally live and PC Gamer's Morgan Park declaring it an instant classic, there's quite a bit to review—so crack open a Rootbear and sit back. We'll get you all caught up for the Cold Fusion saga with a tummy full of good soup and an armor set fashioned from pens.
Abiotic Factor basics and systems
Most of the GATE facility is closed off at first, but there are still plenty of strange personalities to encounter and obstacles to craft around. Here's our best advice for exploring the Office Sector.
Abiotic Factor: Coworker: Should you feed him?
Abiotic Factor: Security Crate: Trade wars
Abiotic Factor recipes and crafting
The things you can do with a stapler, desk leg, and handful of glass are a little surprising. We've got some tips for cooking and crafting your way out of GATE.
Abiotic Factor: Good Soup: Your first experiments
Abiotic Factor: Soup recipes: Smells like buffs
Abiotic Factor: Energy Brick: DIY batteries
Abiotic Factor: Keypad Hacker: Force your way through
You may be trapped at work, but there's no shortage of resources to gather, so craft a few storage bins and start collecting. You'll need a healthy supply of these for crafting.
Abiotic Factor: Anvil: Repair bench parts
Abiotic Factor: Carbon: Bring the silverware
Abiotic Factor: Optic Lens: You'll need more than one
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
