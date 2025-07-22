Abiotic Factor guide: Tips for exploring the Office Sector, making soup, and feeding your coworker

This meeting could have been an email, or better yet, it could be an Abiotic Factor guide. We've poured countless hours into combating the Half-Life horrors found in developer Deep Field's survival crafting parody, and documented plenty of Office Sector do's and don'ts along the way.

With the Abiotic Factor 1.0 update finally live and PC Gamer's Morgan Park declaring it an instant classic, there's quite a bit to review—so crack open a Rootbear and sit back. We'll get you all caught up for the Cold Fusion saga with a tummy full of good soup and an armor set fashioned from pens.

Abiotic Factor basics and systems

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

Getting Started Most of the GATE facility is closed off at first, but there are still plenty of strange personalities to encounter and obstacles to craft around. Here's our best advice for exploring the Office Sector. Abiotic Factor: Coworker: Should you feed him? Abiotic Factor: Security Crate: Trade wars

Abiotic Factor recipes and crafting

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

Recipes and crafts The things you can do with a stapler, desk leg, and handful of glass are a little surprising. We've got some tips for cooking and crafting your way out of GATE. Abiotic Factor: Good Soup: Your first experiments Abiotic Factor: Soup recipes: Smells like buffs Abiotic Factor: Energy Brick: DIY batteries Abiotic Factor: Keypad Hacker: Force your way through