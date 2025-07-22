How to get an Energy Brick in Abiotic Factor

You'd think an office would have tons of spare batteries lying around, but no, you'll have to make your own Energy Brick in Abiotic Factor. The makeshift power source is among the first of ideas you'll craft, and one of several obstacles standing between you and Silo 3.

It's not just a handy resource for a one-off repair, either. Energy Bricks gradually become a core resource to make in bulk for outfitting you and your scientist buddies with new weapons and tool upgrades, so keep plenty of materials stocked up. Here's how to make an Energy Brick in Abiotic Factor, plus a few tips on where to find the materials.

How to craft an Energy Brick - Idea and materials

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

If you've already set up a powered Crafting Bench, then the hardest part is done. The Office Sector has plenty of sources for farming Energy Brick materials, so head up to Level 2 and take a right. As you head through the gym and kitchen, you'll eventually run into the Data Farm.

It's the big open space with tons of cubicles, impossible to miss. Practically everything in the room is breakable and worth your time, so pick up something like a desk leg and get to smashing. You'll find all four components for Energy Bricks in broken PCs, monitors, and printers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Energy Brick material checklist Amount Material Notes 1 Tech Scrap Found by smashing PCs, monitors, printers 1 Power Supply Unit Found by smashing PCs, printers 1 Circuit Board Found by smashing PCs 1 Case Fan Found by smashing PCs

Don't sweat it if you're running low on Circuit Boards. I ran low on these often in the early game, but later realized I could make more by combining eight Tech Scrap. If you've found an anvil and made a repair bench, then the idea to craft more should be unlocked.

I also found it helpful to make a few Energy Bricks in one go. They're quite handy for crafting things like the Makeshift Battery, which keeps your base powered at night, and for making deployable traps to protect your stuff. I also highly recommend making the Vacuum. I got pretty sick of smashing the E key nonstop to pick things up, and this sucks up all those busted PC parts in one go.

Office Sector Level 3: Use an Energy Brick to repair the door

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

Save your first Energy Brick for repairing the locked door's console in Office Sector Level 2. If you haven't located the broken console just yet, run up to the second floor and take a left when you're in front of the elevator (just beyond the pool). You'll pass by reception, then spot the busted panel at the far end of the hall.

Popping the Energy Brick in should open up the door, bringing you one step closer to Silo 3 on the third floor. All that's left now is to make the Keypad Hacker.