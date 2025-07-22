How to get an Energy Brick in Abiotic Factor
A step closer to Silo 3 and unlocking new ideas.
You'd think an office would have tons of spare batteries lying around, but no, you'll have to make your own Energy Brick in Abiotic Factor. The makeshift power source is among the first of ideas you'll craft, and one of several obstacles standing between you and Silo 3.
It's not just a handy resource for a one-off repair, either. Energy Bricks gradually become a core resource to make in bulk for outfitting you and your scientist buddies with new weapons and tool upgrades, so keep plenty of materials stocked up. Here's how to make an Energy Brick in Abiotic Factor, plus a few tips on where to find the materials.
How to craft an Energy Brick - Idea and materials
If you've already set up a powered Crafting Bench, then the hardest part is done. The Office Sector has plenty of sources for farming Energy Brick materials, so head up to Level 2 and take a right. As you head through the gym and kitchen, you'll eventually run into the Data Farm.
It's the big open space with tons of cubicles, impossible to miss. Practically everything in the room is breakable and worth your time, so pick up something like a desk leg and get to smashing. You'll find all four components for Energy Bricks in broken PCs, monitors, and printers.
Amount
Material
Notes
1
Tech Scrap
Found by smashing PCs, monitors, printers
1
Power Supply Unit
Found by smashing PCs, printers
1
Circuit Board
Found by smashing PCs
1
Case Fan
Found by smashing PCs
Don't sweat it if you're running low on Circuit Boards. I ran low on these often in the early game, but later realized I could make more by combining eight Tech Scrap. If you've found an anvil and made a repair bench, then the idea to craft more should be unlocked.
I also found it helpful to make a few Energy Bricks in one go. They're quite handy for crafting things like the Makeshift Battery, which keeps your base powered at night, and for making deployable traps to protect your stuff. I also highly recommend making the Vacuum. I got pretty sick of smashing the E key nonstop to pick things up, and this sucks up all those busted PC parts in one go.
Abiotic Factor Good Soup: Initial experiments
Abiotic Factor soup recipes: Smells like buffs
Abiotic Factor Anvil: A weighty obstacle
Abiotic Factor Coworker: Making small talk
Office Sector Level 3: Use an Energy Brick to repair the door
Save your first Energy Brick for repairing the locked door's console in Office Sector Level 2. If you haven't located the broken console just yet, run up to the second floor and take a left when you're in front of the elevator (just beyond the pool). You'll pass by reception, then spot the busted panel at the far end of the hall.
Popping the Energy Brick in should open up the door, bringing you one step closer to Silo 3 on the third floor. All that's left now is to make the Keypad Hacker.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.