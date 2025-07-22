Where to find an anvil in Abiotic Factor

Tracking down an anvil in Abiotic Factor is a task you'll have to undertake if you want to construct a repair and salvage station for your worn-out gear. This is one of the first items in the game that actually gave me a little trouble; since they are quite rare early on, you'll only find a few of them in specific locations in the Office Sector.

If you're smart, though, you can actually grab all three of the anvils as soon as you open up the door to the Tram Plaza and get access to Office Sector Level 2. Here I'll explain exactly how to acquire these anvils, and the second location will also get you access to Level 3, so is well worth tracking down.

Office Sector Level 1 - Cafeteria anvil location

Image 1 of 3 Take the far vent in the cafeteria storage room (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Wait till 9 pm for the fan to stop (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Grab the anvil from a shelf in the storeroom (Image credit: Deep Field Games)

The very first anvil you can get in Abiotic Factor is actually super close to the cafeteria you start in. Make sure you wait till 9 pm (press T to check the time) as it needs to be night, when everything's powered down, for you to access it. You'll need to open the door to the Tram Plaza and the rest of Office Sector Level 1, as this begins the day/night cycle.

From the cafeteria:

Head into the Storage area Take the third vent along Crawl through the vent at the far end of the corridor Pass the deactivated fan (this is impassable when the power is on) Crawl through the vent on the far side and dismantle the grate halfway along to drop down Open the storeroom door

You can find an anvil here in the far corner on one of the shelves, plus some other handy bits and pieces, including 9mm pistol ammo on a desk.

Office Sector Level 3 - Supply room anvil location

Image 1 of 6 You're looking for a flooded office on the path to the Residential Tram (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Smash the window and hop along the desks to reach the upper level (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Drop down into the office next door to grab the Gaseous Nest (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Use the Gaseous Nest to jump to the vent on the upper level (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Retrieve the Gaseous Nest once you've unlocked the stairwell door and use it to jump up again (Image credit: Deep Field Games) Follow the corridor up to the Office Sector Level 3 supply room (Image credit: Deep Field Games)

Once you've progressed to Office Sector Level 2, you can grab two additional anvils by following this route to a supply room on Office Sector Level 3. To get here:

Head up the stairs to your right when entering the Tram Plaza from the cafeteria Follow the sign towards the reception and pass through it Take a right, following the sign towards the Data Farm Just past the lift to Silo 3 Access, take a left towards the Residence Tram On the right, you'll spy a room filled with electrified water—smash the window and hop across the filing cabinets to reach the upper level Drop down through the roof into the office next door and package up the Gaseous Nest in the corner Return to the upper level and place the Gaseous Nest, using it as a jumping pad to reach the vent above

After crawling through the vent and descending a ladder, you'll find yourself in the Level 3 Access stairwell. Unlock the door, retrieve your Gaseous Nest, and bring it here so you can use it to jump to the top of the broken stairs.

Take the corridor up and you'll find yourself in a supply room with two anvils. If you open the supply room door, you also now have access to Office Sector Level 3 and can open the lift shortcut you passed earlier.