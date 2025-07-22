Where to find an anvil in Abiotic Factor
You'll need this scarce item to craft a repair and salvage station.
Tracking down an anvil in Abiotic Factor is a task you'll have to undertake if you want to construct a repair and salvage station for your worn-out gear. This is one of the first items in the game that actually gave me a little trouble; since they are quite rare early on, you'll only find a few of them in specific locations in the Office Sector.
If you're smart, though, you can actually grab all three of the anvils as soon as you open up the door to the Tram Plaza and get access to Office Sector Level 2. Here I'll explain exactly how to acquire these anvils, and the second location will also get you access to Level 3, so is well worth tracking down.
Office Sector Level 1 - Cafeteria anvil location
The very first anvil you can get in Abiotic Factor is actually super close to the cafeteria you start in. Make sure you wait till 9 pm (press T to check the time) as it needs to be night, when everything's powered down, for you to access it. You'll need to open the door to the Tram Plaza and the rest of Office Sector Level 1, as this begins the day/night cycle.
From the cafeteria:
- Head into the Storage area
- Take the third vent along
- Crawl through the vent at the far end of the corridor
- Pass the deactivated fan (this is impassable when the power is on)
- Crawl through the vent on the far side and dismantle the grate halfway along to drop down
- Open the storeroom door
You can find an anvil here in the far corner on one of the shelves, plus some other handy bits and pieces, including 9mm pistol ammo on a desk.
Office Sector Level 3 - Supply room anvil location
Once you've progressed to Office Sector Level 2, you can grab two additional anvils by following this route to a supply room on Office Sector Level 3. To get here:
- Head up the stairs to your right when entering the Tram Plaza from the cafeteria
- Follow the sign towards the reception and pass through it
- Take a right, following the sign towards the Data Farm
- Just past the lift to Silo 3 Access, take a left towards the Residence Tram
- On the right, you'll spy a room filled with electrified water—smash the window and hop across the filing cabinets to reach the upper level
- Drop down through the roof into the office next door and package up the Gaseous Nest in the corner
- Return to the upper level and place the Gaseous Nest, using it as a jumping pad to reach the vent above
After crawling through the vent and descending a ladder, you'll find yourself in the Level 3 Access stairwell. Unlock the door, retrieve your Gaseous Nest, and bring it here so you can use it to jump to the top of the broken stairs.
Take the corridor up and you'll find yourself in a supply room with two anvils. If you open the supply room door, you also now have access to Office Sector Level 3 and can open the lift shortcut you passed earlier.
Abiotic Factor Good Soup: Initial experiments
Abiotic Factor Keypad Hacker: Force your way
Abiotic Factor Energy Brick: DIY power supply
Abiotic Factor Coworker: Making small talk
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.