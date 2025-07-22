All Abiotic Factor soup recipes and their buffs

No scientist is a master chef out of the GATE, but studying up on some of the best Abiotic Factor soup recipes before throwing everything in the pot can spare you from hunger headaches early on. Batches of good soup provide handy bonuses, while the bad stuff is lethal.

After nailing the basics on how to make Good Soup, there's a lengthy list of Abiotic Factor soup recipes to master. Most of them won't restore as much hunger as beefy Anteburgers or PLT Sandwiches, but a helping of soup every meal provides valuable buffs (or debuffs, if the recipe goes awry), so it's worth keeping a pot on the stove.

Abiotic Factor: Souper Satisfied soup recipes

Souper Satisfied slows hunger for a short time, making it easier to explore longer without the aid of vending machines or other pre-made snacks. It's probably the easiest soup buff to utilize early on in Abiotic Factor, and the only difference between recipes is how much hunger and thirst they restore.

If you have the resources, it's worth throwing together a quick batch before leaving home. This is probably the soup buff I utilized most, only second to recipes giving the Quick Reflexes, Bodacious, or Mega-Ante buffs.

Best soup recipes for an easy Souper Satisfied buff

Peccary Goulash [NEW] ⭐

Raw Peccary Chop + Raw Alien Drumstick + Salt

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 16

Simple Tomato Soup

Tomato + Salt

Hunger Fill: 12

Thirst Fill: 22

Super Tomato Soup

Super Tomato + Salt

Hunger Fill: 15

Thirst Fill: 22

Split Pea Soup

Canned Peas + Salt + Raw Pest

Hunger Fill: 17

Thirst Fill: 21

Souper Satisfied soup recipes using less common materials

Carbuncle N' Dumplings

Raw Dough + Raw Carbuncle + Canned Peas

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 21

Creamy Corn Soup

Purified Corn + Milk Sac + Salt

Hunger Fill: 32

Thirst Fill: 27

Creamy Tomato Bisque

Super Tomato + Milk Sac + Salt

Hunger Fill: 12

Thirst Fill: 37

Gooey Mushroom Soup

Raw Larva Meat + Carbuncle Mushroom + Salt

Hunger Fill: 31

Thirst Fill: 17

Homey Pasta

Antepasta + Raw Peccary Sausages + Tomato

Hunger Fill: 33

Thirst Fill: 22

Mashed Potatoes

Potato + Milk Sac + Salt

Hunger Fill: 8

Thirst Fill: 33

Meatrio Medley

Raw Carbuncle + Raw Pest Rump + Raw Alien Drumstick

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 16

Pest Goulash

Raw Pest + Raw Pest Rump + Salt

Hunger Fill: 14

Thirst Fill: 16

Peccary Stew

Raw Peccary Chop + Carbuncle Mushroom + Super Tomato

Hunger Fill: 21

Thirst Fill: 23

Potato and Sausage Stew

Raw Peccary Sausages + Potato

Hunger Fill: 20

Thirst Fill: 17

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin + Milk Sac + Salt

Hunger Fill: 21

Thirst Fill: 25

Souper Satisfied soup recipes using fish

Anteverse Gumbo

Raw Antefish Filet + Raw Peccary Sausages + Potato

Hunger Fill: 25

Thirst Fill: 17

Harmonious Rice

Raw Chordfish Filet + Milksac + Xanterium Rice

Hunger Fill: 25

Thirst Fill: 31

Inky Egg Drop Soup

Raw Inkfish Filet + Egg + Carbuncle Mushroom

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 22

Lunar Bisque

Raw Moon Fish Filet + Raw Exor Heart + Carbuncle Mushroom

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 17

Portal Fish Stew

Raw Portal Fish Fillet + Tomato + Potato

Hunger Fill: 21

Thirst Fill: 24

Best Abiotic Factor soup recipes

While Souper Satisfied was my go-to recipe for ages, these next few dishes slowly replaced my stock of generic meals as ingredients in Abiotic Factor became more bountiful. Any Good Soup is better than no soup, but if you've got the extra materials to spare, try whipping up a few bowls with these buffs.

Bodacious

The Bodacious soup buff is pretty handy, providing all the benefits of Souper Satisfied with the added bonus of making your inventory 25% lighter. It's a bit like having the Carbuncle Balloon equipped, but you get to save the trinket slot for something else.

Hearty Stew

Raw Exor Heart + Carbuncle Mushroom + Super Tomato

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 23

Heightened Senses

The Heightened Senses soup buff hones your reflexes and increases blunt and sharp melee XP. It's handy for quick leveling early on, and one of the easier to make soups since it only requires a few alien ingredients.

Meaty Stew

Raw Peccary Chop + Raw Alien Drumstick + Raw Pest Rump

Hunger Fill: 26

Thirst Fill: 16

Mega-Ante

Mega-Ante is one of the best Abiotic Factor soups, temporarily giving you increased movement speed and more strength. For now, there's only one soup recipe that gives the Mega-Ante buff, and while two of the ingredients are pretty easy to score, the Exor Arm can be more of a pain since they don't seem to drop as frequently.

A&L Mega-Stew

Exor Arm + Raw Alien Drumstick + Raw Exor Heart

Hunger Fill: 37

Thirst Fill: 16

Quick Reflexes

In terms of returns on resources and an easy, useful buff—cooking Sustenance Soup for Quick Reflexes is about as good as it gets. You'll receive more XP for accuracy and reloading, plus it's only one ingredient (not counting the water, of course).

Sustenance Soup

Military MRE

Hunger Fill: 18

Thirst Fill: 16

More Abiotic soup recipes

It's not that these soup recipes are bad (though some I'd avoid), but the rest of the cookbook below grows even more situational. Perhaps you keep a few batches on hand just in case, but maybe don't make them priority.

Big Brain

During long crafting and base building stints, I'd occasionally cook up a batch of Balanced Stew for the Big Brain buff. It gives more crafting and construction XP for a while, but isn't worth its Salt if you won't be home to use it.

Balanced Stew

Raw Carbuncle + Carbuncle Mushroom + Salt

Hunger Fill: 13

Thirst Fill: 17

Brain Freeze

If you're in a portal world or sector and trying to beat the heat, the Brain Freeze soup buff keeps you cool in warm areas. The Heat Suit was mostly good enough for me in places where hot temperatures were a threat, but this is handy if you've ventured into IS0083 and caught a Fridgid Queenfish.

Glacial Gazpacho

Raw Frigid Queenfish Filet + Pumpkin + Greyeb

Hunger Fill: 30

Thirst Fill: 25

Desire of the Flesh

Desire of the Flesh reduces damage taken, but it also attracts the Leyak, so I'd say it's not worth making unless you're farming Leyak essence or you've already contained the nuisance brain and know it's not at risk of escaping.

Greyeb Chowder

Greyeb + Milk Sac + Potato

Hunger Fill: 12

Thirst Fill: 42

Chowing down on meals providing the Lightfooted buff puts a little spring in your step, giving you more XP for sprinting and sneaking around. It's not a particularly helpful buff since you'll do so much of this anyway, but it's better than nothing.

Bland Pea Soup

Canned Peas + Salt

Hunger Fill: 12

Thirst Fill: 21

Living Off the Land

Living Off the Land makes any gardening-related actions give more agricultural XP. So if you know you're about to throw down a bunch of new garden plots, plant seeds, and tend crops, then cook up a batch of Veggie Stew for bigger gains.

Veggie Stew

Potato + Antiverse Wheat + Super Tomato

Hunger Fill: 17

Thirst Fill: 24

Rad Resistant

This one comes in handy for exploring late-game portal worlds. Rad Resistant reduces incoming radiation by half, plus gives you the benefits of Souper Satisfied.

Radfish Chowder

Raw Radfish Filet + Potato + Canned Peas

Hunger Fill: 23

Thirst Fill: 22

Sweet Tooth

It's not one I'd recommend, but the Sweet Tooth buff gives hungry scientists a little extra boost to their hunger and thirst bars when eating vending machine snacks. It's better than nothing, and maybe more useful for folks who know they'll need to rely on those quick meals when out exploring for a while.

Sweet Porridge

Melted Ice Cream + Antiverse Wheat

Hunger Fill: 10

Thirst Fill: 24

Sugar High

Just like in real life, a Sugar High in Abiotic Factor increases stamina for a short window, but you'll easily tire and have to go to the bathroom more frequently. Can't say I ever found a use for this one, and only made it once to complete my recipe book.

Sugary Slop

Doznuts + Jowlers + Skip

Hunger Fill: 18

Thirst Fill: 17