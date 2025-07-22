All Abiotic Factor soup recipes and their buffs
A sci-fi cookbook so you don't wind up with a bad batch destined for the floor.
No scientist is a master chef out of the GATE, but studying up on some of the best Abiotic Factor soup recipes before throwing everything in the pot can spare you from hunger headaches early on. Batches of good soup provide handy bonuses, while the bad stuff is lethal.
After nailing the basics on how to make Good Soup, there's a lengthy list of Abiotic Factor soup recipes to master. Most of them won't restore as much hunger as beefy Anteburgers or PLT Sandwiches, but a helping of soup every meal provides valuable buffs (or debuffs, if the recipe goes awry), so it's worth keeping a pot on the stove.
There are a few new soup recipes to sample now that Abiotic Factor 1.0 Cold Fusion is out. I've highlighted the new recipes below, along with updates to all buffs, hunger, and thirst changes that've been made for older recipes. Keep checking back in as we discover more recipes with the new ingredients.
Abiotic Factor: Souper Satisfied soup recipes
Souper Satisfied slows hunger for a short time, making it easier to explore longer without the aid of vending machines or other pre-made snacks. It's probably the easiest soup buff to utilize early on in Abiotic Factor, and the only difference between recipes is how much hunger and thirst they restore.
If you have the resources, it's worth throwing together a quick batch before leaving home. This is probably the soup buff I utilized most, only second to recipes giving the Quick Reflexes, Bodacious, or Mega-Ante buffs.
Best soup recipes for an easy Souper Satisfied buff
Peccary Goulash [NEW] ⭐
Raw Peccary Chop + Raw Alien Drumstick + Salt
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 16
Simple Tomato Soup
Tomato + Salt
Hunger Fill: 12
Thirst Fill: 22
Super Tomato Soup
Super Tomato + Salt
Hunger Fill: 15
Thirst Fill: 22
Split Pea Soup
Canned Peas + Salt + Raw Pest
Hunger Fill: 17
Thirst Fill: 21
Souper Satisfied soup recipes using less common materials
Carbuncle N' Dumplings
Raw Dough + Raw Carbuncle + Canned Peas
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 21
Creamy Corn Soup
Purified Corn + Milk Sac + Salt
Hunger Fill: 32
Thirst Fill: 27
Creamy Tomato Bisque
Super Tomato + Milk Sac + Salt
Hunger Fill: 12
Thirst Fill: 37
Gooey Mushroom Soup
Raw Larva Meat + Carbuncle Mushroom + Salt
Hunger Fill: 31
Thirst Fill: 17
Homey Pasta
Antepasta + Raw Peccary Sausages + Tomato
Hunger Fill: 33
Thirst Fill: 22
Mashed Potatoes
Potato + Milk Sac + Salt
Hunger Fill: 8
Thirst Fill: 33
Meatrio Medley
Raw Carbuncle + Raw Pest Rump + Raw Alien Drumstick
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 16
Pest Goulash
Raw Pest + Raw Pest Rump + Salt
Hunger Fill: 14
Thirst Fill: 16
Peccary Stew
Raw Peccary Chop + Carbuncle Mushroom + Super Tomato
Hunger Fill: 21
Thirst Fill: 23
Potato and Sausage Stew
Raw Peccary Sausages + Potato
Hunger Fill: 20
Thirst Fill: 17
Pumpkin Soup
Pumpkin + Milk Sac + Salt
Hunger Fill: 21
Thirst Fill: 25
Souper Satisfied soup recipes using fish
Anteverse Gumbo
Raw Antefish Filet + Raw Peccary Sausages + Potato
Hunger Fill: 25
Thirst Fill: 17
Harmonious Rice
Raw Chordfish Filet + Milksac + Xanterium Rice
Hunger Fill: 25
Thirst Fill: 31
Inky Egg Drop Soup
Raw Inkfish Filet + Egg + Carbuncle Mushroom
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 22
Lunar Bisque
Raw Moon Fish Filet + Raw Exor Heart + Carbuncle Mushroom
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 17
Portal Fish Stew
Raw Portal Fish Fillet + Tomato + Potato
Hunger Fill: 21
Thirst Fill: 24
Best Abiotic Factor soup recipes
While Souper Satisfied was my go-to recipe for ages, these next few dishes slowly replaced my stock of generic meals as ingredients in Abiotic Factor became more bountiful. Any Good Soup is better than no soup, but if you've got the extra materials to spare, try whipping up a few bowls with these buffs.
Bodacious
The Bodacious soup buff is pretty handy, providing all the benefits of Souper Satisfied with the added bonus of making your inventory 25% lighter. It's a bit like having the Carbuncle Balloon equipped, but you get to save the trinket slot for something else.
Hearty Stew
Raw Exor Heart + Carbuncle Mushroom + Super Tomato
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 23
Heightened Senses
The Heightened Senses soup buff hones your reflexes and increases blunt and sharp melee XP. It's handy for quick leveling early on, and one of the easier to make soups since it only requires a few alien ingredients.
Meaty Stew
Raw Peccary Chop + Raw Alien Drumstick + Raw Pest Rump
Hunger Fill: 26
Thirst Fill: 16
Mega-Ante
Mega-Ante is one of the best Abiotic Factor soups, temporarily giving you increased movement speed and more strength. For now, there's only one soup recipe that gives the Mega-Ante buff, and while two of the ingredients are pretty easy to score, the Exor Arm can be more of a pain since they don't seem to drop as frequently.
A&L Mega-Stew
Exor Arm + Raw Alien Drumstick + Raw Exor Heart
Hunger Fill: 37
Thirst Fill: 16
Quick Reflexes
In terms of returns on resources and an easy, useful buff—cooking Sustenance Soup for Quick Reflexes is about as good as it gets. You'll receive more XP for accuracy and reloading, plus it's only one ingredient (not counting the water, of course).
Sustenance Soup
Military MRE
Hunger Fill: 18
Thirst Fill: 16
More Abiotic soup recipes
It's not that these soup recipes are bad (though some I'd avoid), but the rest of the cookbook below grows even more situational. Perhaps you keep a few batches on hand just in case, but maybe don't make them priority.
Big Brain
During long crafting and base building stints, I'd occasionally cook up a batch of Balanced Stew for the Big Brain buff. It gives more crafting and construction XP for a while, but isn't worth its Salt if you won't be home to use it.
Balanced Stew
Raw Carbuncle + Carbuncle Mushroom + Salt
Hunger Fill: 13
Thirst Fill: 17
Brain Freeze
If you're in a portal world or sector and trying to beat the heat, the Brain Freeze soup buff keeps you cool in warm areas. The Heat Suit was mostly good enough for me in places where hot temperatures were a threat, but this is handy if you've ventured into IS0083 and caught a Fridgid Queenfish.
Glacial Gazpacho
Raw Frigid Queenfish Filet + Pumpkin + Greyeb
Hunger Fill: 30
Thirst Fill: 25
Desire of the Flesh
Desire of the Flesh reduces damage taken, but it also attracts the Leyak, so I'd say it's not worth making unless you're farming Leyak essence or you've already contained the nuisance brain and know it's not at risk of escaping.
Greyeb Chowder
Greyeb + Milk Sac + Potato
Hunger Fill: 12
Thirst Fill: 42
Lightfooted
Chowing down on meals providing the Lightfooted buff puts a little spring in your step, giving you more XP for sprinting and sneaking around. It's not a particularly helpful buff since you'll do so much of this anyway, but it's better than nothing.
Bland Pea Soup
Canned Peas + Salt
Hunger Fill: 12
Thirst Fill: 21
Living Off the Land
Living Off the Land makes any gardening-related actions give more agricultural XP. So if you know you're about to throw down a bunch of new garden plots, plant seeds, and tend crops, then cook up a batch of Veggie Stew for bigger gains.
Veggie Stew
Potato + Antiverse Wheat + Super Tomato
Hunger Fill: 17
Thirst Fill: 24
Rad Resistant
This one comes in handy for exploring late-game portal worlds. Rad Resistant reduces incoming radiation by half, plus gives you the benefits of Souper Satisfied.
Radfish Chowder
Raw Radfish Filet + Potato + Canned Peas
Hunger Fill: 23
Thirst Fill: 22
Sweet Tooth
It's not one I'd recommend, but the Sweet Tooth buff gives hungry scientists a little extra boost to their hunger and thirst bars when eating vending machine snacks. It's better than nothing, and maybe more useful for folks who know they'll need to rely on those quick meals when out exploring for a while.
Sweet Porridge
Melted Ice Cream + Antiverse Wheat
Hunger Fill: 10
Thirst Fill: 24
Sugar High
Just like in real life, a Sugar High in Abiotic Factor increases stamina for a short window, but you'll easily tire and have to go to the bathroom more frequently. Can't say I ever found a use for this one, and only made it once to complete my recipe book.
Sugary Slop
Doznuts + Jowlers + Skip
Hunger Fill: 18
Thirst Fill: 17
