How to get an Optic Lens in Abiotic Factor

Guides
By published

The Blacksmith has a warehouse full of otherworldly crafting materials.

The Blacksmith, Abiotic Factor&#039;s trader in the Manufacturing West sector. His arms are crossed, you can&#039;t see his face, and he&#039;s wearing a heatsuit.
(Image credit: Deep Field Games)
Jump to:

After wrapping things up in the Office Sector, it's time to head out to Manufacturing West and repair parts around the Synchrotron. You'll need to get an Optic Lens to make it beyond Abiotic Factor's second zone—it's one of three pieces required to open the path to Cascade Laboratories.

Fortunately, it's not left up to RNG monster drops, but the trader offering a steady supply of crafting goodies drives a hard bargain. After gathering these things for countless other crafts, I've got a few tips on how to get an Optic Lens in Abiotic Factor, plus a few tips on stocking one of the mid-game's most valuable resources.

How to get an Optic Lens

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

You can get an Optic Lens by trading one Reinforced Hose with The Blacksmith in Manufacturing West. The lens, along with one Diode and one Fibre Optic Cable, is part of your task to repair the broken pumps around Abiotic Factor's second zone.

While exploring Manufacturing West, keep an eye out for what looks like a giant spool of metal thread—that's Steel Cable. Picking one up should unlock the idea to make Reinforced Hose at the crafting bench, which requires:

  • (1) Hose
  • (1) Steel Cable
  • (1) Box of Screws

Crafting a single Box of Screws is easy with two Metal Scraps, and the Hose is practically in every other smashed wooden crate throughout Manufacturing West. If you've already looted the sector's materials, you can always look in portal worlds like Flathill, whose resources reset every few in-game days.

And before you speed off after making just one Reinforced Hose for trade, consider stocking up. It'll save you a few trips later on, and while there are one or two handy items made from the other repair parts (the Diode and Fibre Optic Cable), neither of those come up often as sub-crafts. The Optic Lens, however, is used in making the Projection Matrix—an item that was always gone just as fast as I could make them.

Find the Blacksmith, the trader in Manufacturing West

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

The Blacksmith is in Manufacturing West, hanging inside a big building aptly labeled The Forge. If you spot a big pot of boiling solder, then you've found him.

If you can't see the Optic Lens when he's ready to trade, then you may need to find and interact with the broken pumps in Manufacturing West or craft the Reinforced Hose first. I beelined it for the trader early on and realized he had a big question mark in place of several items, but progressing the story and crafting filled in the gaps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Items available for trade with The Blacksmith

Item

Cost

Item

Cost

Optic Lens

Reinforced Hose

Cement Bag

Metal Scrap

Diode

Axle Grease

Anvil

Security Bot CPU

Fibre Optic Cable

Solder

Steel Cable

Military Electronics

Fire Proximity Suit

Air Compressor

Hydrochloric Acid

Anteverse Wheat

Rebar

Anomaly

Welding Mask

Order Helmet

Blacksmithing Gloves

Captain's Beret

Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3
Abiotic Factor Good SoupAbiotic Factor AnvilAbiotic Factor Keypad HackerAbiotic Factor Energy BrickAbiotic Factor Coworker

Abiotic Factor Good Soup: Initial experiments
Abiotic Factor Anvil: A weighty obstacle
Abiotic Factor Keypad Hacker: Force your way
Abiotic Factor Energy Brick: DIY power supply
Abiotic Factor Coworker: Making small talk

Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.