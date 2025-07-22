After wrapping things up in the Office Sector, it's time to head out to Manufacturing West and repair parts around the Synchrotron. You'll need to get an Optic Lens to make it beyond Abiotic Factor's second zone—it's one of three pieces required to open the path to Cascade Laboratories.

Fortunately, it's not left up to RNG monster drops, but the trader offering a steady supply of crafting goodies drives a hard bargain. After gathering these things for countless other crafts, I've got a few tips on how to get an Optic Lens in Abiotic Factor, plus a few tips on stocking one of the mid-game's most valuable resources.

How to get an Optic Lens

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

You can get an Optic Lens by trading one Reinforced Hose with The Blacksmith in Manufacturing West. The lens, along with one Diode and one Fibre Optic Cable, is part of your task to repair the broken pumps around Abiotic Factor's second zone.

While exploring Manufacturing West, keep an eye out for what looks like a giant spool of metal thread—that's Steel Cable. Picking one up should unlock the idea to make Reinforced Hose at the crafting bench, which requires:

(1) Hose

(1) Steel Cable

(1) Box of Screws

Crafting a single Box of Screws is easy with two Metal Scraps, and the Hose is practically in every other smashed wooden crate throughout Manufacturing West. If you've already looted the sector's materials, you can always look in portal worlds like Flathill, whose resources reset every few in-game days.

And before you speed off after making just one Reinforced Hose for trade, consider stocking up. It'll save you a few trips later on, and while there are one or two handy items made from the other repair parts (the Diode and Fibre Optic Cable), neither of those come up often as sub-crafts. The Optic Lens, however, is used in making the Projection Matrix—an item that was always gone just as fast as I could make them.

Find the Blacksmith, the trader in Manufacturing West

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

The Blacksmith is in Manufacturing West, hanging inside a big building aptly labeled The Forge. If you spot a big pot of boiling solder, then you've found him.

If you can't see the Optic Lens when he's ready to trade, then you may need to find and interact with the broken pumps in Manufacturing West or craft the Reinforced Hose first. I beelined it for the trader early on and realized he had a big question mark in place of several items, but progressing the story and crafting filled in the gaps.