Creative Assembly has been busy—Total War: Medieval 3 is coming, along with more Warhammer DLC and another game that will be revealed next week, 'marking the beginning of an exciting new era'

Strategy Santa is in a giving mood.

Creative Assembly's first ever Total War sequel is getting a sequel of its own. Two decades after the arrival of Total War: Medieval 2, we're going back to the Middle Ages for Total War: Medieval 3.

Sega and Creative Assembly revealed their next game during a 25th anniversary showcase (here it is again in case you missed it), and yeah, I'm pretty pumped.

While the first Rome was what solidified, for me, Total War's dominance over other massive strategy games, Medieval 2 was where it really started to become an obsession. And, at the time, I couldn't believe how incredible it looked—armies full of distinct warriors, clashing and scattering as cavalry cut through the battlefields of Europe.

And historical Total War really needs it. Three Kingdoms was amazing, but Creative Assembly's support was extremely poor, and development ceased pretty quickly—at least considering all the potential it had. It's also quite likely that the planned Three Kingdoms sequel was one of the unannounced projects that was axed around the time of the studio's layoffs.

