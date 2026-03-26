There are two different Jesus sims launching within a week of each other

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Just in time for Easter.

Jesus doing Jesus-like things in the clouds while being worshipped by bearded dudes, image is pretty clearly AI-generated because hands and faces are messed up
(Image credit: VRCFORGE STUDIOS)

We've seen it happen plenty in Hollywood: two movies released at almost the same time about the same thing. Armageddon and Deep Impact in 1998, The Prestige and The Illusionist in 2006, Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down in 2013, just to name a few.

Games aren't immune to this trend either, I guess: a Jesus simulator called Jesus Simulator launched today, just a week before another Jesus simulator called I Am Jesus Christ launches next week on April 2. If you want to play a game where you're Jesus, you've been double-blessed just in time for Easter. Hallelujah!

I've already played I Am Jesus Christ, actually: it was announced in 2019 and I tried the prologue back in 2022, discovering some interesting things about the world's most famous carpenter, such as that he enters "Holy Spirit Mode" by pressing Tab and that he can shrink down like Ant-Man to battle microscopic viruses. There were also quite a bit more telekinesis and jumping puzzles than I remember in the bible—though to be fair, I've only ever skimmed it.

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Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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