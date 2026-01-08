After months of doing my best Walter White impression in Schedule 1, I can finally expand my illicit substance empire with less combustible products. Compared to growing the best Schedule 1 weed mixes, shrooms feel awfully needy. The trippy toadstools won't turn the highest profit, but you'll need a small supply to keep the update's newer customers happy.

I've been working on my own mushroom kingdom since the update's beta build, so if you need help getting started, I've got the breakdown on how to grow shrooms in Schedule 1 below, including what NPCs and suppliers you'll need to befriend.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

Schedule 1 Shroom supplier and NPCs

You'll need to befriend Schedule 1's shroom supplier and his relevant contacts before you can even start to stock up on the required supplies for harvesting fungus. Once you've unlocked the Hustler 1 rank and can sell to customers in the Downtown region, look for Elizabeth Homley and Kevin Oakley.

I unlocked access to the shroom supplier, Fungal Phil, after selling to both Kevin and Elizabeth just a few times, so it shouldn't take long before they're happy enough with your service to share the supplier's contact information. With Fungal Phil's number on speed dial, you can finally buy the three main ingredients for growing shrooms—substrate, syringes, and grain bags—now all we need is the infrastructure to do it.

Schedule 1 Shroom equipment and supplies

(Image credit: TVGS)

Once you've got Fungal Phil's number, there's not much left to do. You already have access to Dan's Hardware and the Warehouse (where you'll find Oscar's Store) in Northtown, so swing by both shops with your totally normal shopping list and stock up.

You'll only need one of each item from both Dan and Oscar, but if you want to increase production then I recommend buying a few extra mushroom beds. Fungal Phil's supplies are the only items you won't be able to reuse, so budget accordingly if you want to really get serious about the shroom business.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Schedule 1 Shroom equipment and supplies Item Cost Seller AC Unit $1,800 Dan's Hardware Spray Bottle $15 Dan's Hardware Plant Trimmers* $10 Dan's Hardware Drying Rack* $250 Oscar's Store Mushroom Spawn Station $1,500 Oscar's Store Mushroom Bed $200 Oscar's Store Spore Syringe $120 Fungal Phil Mushroom Substrate $60 Fungal Phil Grain Bag $20 Fungal Phil

*The Trimmers and Drying Rack are items you'll probably already have, unless you decide to grow shrooms at a brand new, unfurnished property or somewhere not used for weed. You don't have to dry them, but it's worth the extra value.

You'll need packaging, too, so don't forget the extra packing stations, baggies, and jars. You can also add fertilizer to the soil and grow higher quality shrooms at a faster rate, but that's not a requirement to get started.

How to grow shrooms in Schedule 1

Image 1 of 6 Start the process by dropping your grain bag and syringes into the spawn station. (Image credit: TVGS) Pop the top off the needle and insert it into the grain bag. (Image credit: TVGS) Pour your soil into an empty mushroom bed. (Image credit: TVGS) Place the Shroom Spawn in your substrate and mix them together. (Image credit: TVGS) Moisten the soil with your bottle of water. (Image credit: TVGS) Wait for the mushrooms to grow, and clip them when they're ready. (Image credit: TVGS)

You can start growing shrooms in Schedule 1 at any property, so hit up whatever shady locale you've got with a bit of extra space and get ready to set up shop. The hardest part is over, but here's the step-by-step process for growing shrooms:

Place a mushroom spawn station anywhere on your property Insert a Grain Bag and Spore Syringe and click "Begin" Remove the syringe cap and inject the substance into the Grain Bag Take the Shroom Spawn from the output slot and exit the spawn station Place your mushroom bed and AC unit near each other on your property Set the AC to cool; shrooms only grow when the temperature is below 59°F Pour the mushroom substrate into the empty bed Add the shroom spawn and mix it in with the substrate Fill your spray bottle and mist the soil—now it's time to wait

Don't forget to set the air conditioner to cool! Its default setting is always set to heat when first placed. (Image credit: TVGS)

Just like the budding weed plants, you'll see your tiny toadstools slowly break through the soil until they're ready to be trimmed with the clippers. When you've clipped them free, it's time to resupply the mushroom bed with substrate and start the whole process over. Once you've mastered the process, you can always check out our list of the best Schedule 1 shroom mixes to keep your margins (and customers) high.