Best Schedule 1 barn setup and layout

So you've gone from a motel room to an apartment and a bungalow, and now it's time for the barn. This building finally gives you enough space to properly play around with fully automated production lines in Schedule 1, letting you make heaps of cash without lifting a finger. You'll still have to take the product to your dealers, but that's it.

After experimenting with various layouts and employee routes, I've concocted the best Schedule 1 barn setup. Below, I'll go over what you need to get and how to lay it out for maximum efficiency. If you're yet to get the barn, you can buy it from Ray's Real Estate for $25,000. Remember, they'll only accept money in your online account, not cash, so you'll likely need to know how to launder money in Schedule 1 if you haven't been maxing out your deposit limit regularly.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

Best Schedule 1 barn setup

The best barn setup in Schedule 1 needs:

Employees : 1x cleaner, 2x botanists, 2x chemists, 3x handlers

: 1x cleaner, 2x botanists, 2x chemists, 3x handlers Stations : 4x mixing station, 2x packaging station MK.2, 16x pots, 1x lab oven, 1x chemistry station, 4 drying racks

: 4x mixing station, 2x packaging station MK.2, 16x pots, 1x lab oven, 1x chemistry station, 4 drying racks Other: At least six large storage racks, two bins, and eight beds (excluding one for you)

Best barn layout

(Image credit: TVGS)

The barn is a massive upgrade over the bungalow simply due to the space you have to mess around with; you've even got an upstairs! This means you can hire tons of employees to do your work for you.

First off, buy a bed for each employee from Oscar in the warehouse and place them in your barn. I recommend putting them in the upstairs area since it's an awkward spot to place anything else..

Otherwise, everything goes downstairs, and I've separated the area into separate sections to keep things organised. This also means it's easy enough to expand your operations once you've recouped some of the costs of the barn itself. Don't worry, I'll go over future upgrades you can make later.

You can place these however you want, but I've got the grow pots on the left, the chemist stations near the entrance on the right, the mixers along the right wall, and the packing stations in the back right. The middle section is pretty open since there's a lot of traffic with all these employees, but you can easily add shelves and drying racks here.

The basic idea is to daisychain mixing stations so that drugs are mixed several times, adding more effects to them and increasing their value. You'll need to use the management clipboard on each mixer and set its output destination as the next mixer in the chain. Once a drug has been mixed, the chemist will then place it in the next mixer, where it should be mixed with another additive if you've got your handlers and shelves set up correctly.

Botanists

(Image credit: TVGS)

Assign your botanists to take supplies (soil, seeds, and additives like fertiliser) from a nearby large shelf and plant them in pots. I recommend moving on from the basic grow tents in favour of the separate pots and lighting racks you can buy from Oscar. Just buy pots as well as a rack and light for each of them, as these bring handy bonuses over the grow tents.

Have your botanists deliver the finished product to drying racks to improve the buds' quality, or just drop them off on a large shelf.

Handlers

(Image credit: TVGS)

Handlers are the most complicated of the employees, as they don't just work a station. Sure, they'll automate the packing process for you, but you can also assign them individual tasks like moving product to different stations. It's important to set this up right, otherwise you'll halt your entire production process and have a hard time figuring out where it all went wrong.

Here's how I assigned each handler in the barn:

Handler 1: Mover (don't assign to a packing station)

Take the weed from the botanists' large shelf and/or drying rack to deposit it in the first of four mixers Take mixing items from two large shelves to deposit them in each of the four mixers

Handler 2: Packager (assigned to one of the packing stations)

Take mixed weed from the final mixer to their packing station (this saves the chemist time and lets the finished product be moved to either packing station if an employee is occupied) Place the packaged drugs on a nearby large shelf Take bags from a small shelf to restock their own packing station

Handler 3: Packager (assigned to one of the packing stations)

Take mixed weed from the final mixer to their packing station Place the packaged drugs on a nearby large shelf Take bags from a small shelf to restock their own packing station

Packing takes the longest time, so setting up your handlers in this way avoids running into issues where someone is already occupied, halting the entire process. All you'll need to do is restock the mixing ingredients and the plastic bags, each of which is pulled from a specific shelf, making it quick and easy to keep track of.

Take the mixed and packaged drugs to your dealers regularly so they can sell them all on your behalf.

Chemists

(Image credit: TVGS)

Despite having arguably the most important job in your business, the chemists are really easy to set up. Since you'll have two chemists, assign one to the chemistry station and lab oven, as well as the first mixer in the daisy-chain. The second chemist should be assigned to the final three mixers.

Cleaner

(Image credit: TVGS)

Cleaners don't add too much to your setup, but they keep it nice and tidy so you're not tripping over yourself. Just place one bin by the crops, one by the meth stations, and another by the mixing stations. Assign them to the cleaner and they'll automatically pick up any rubbish and bin it for you.

Next steps

Now you've got a simple automated process going, I recommend tailoring it a little more by creating specific weed strains. Since you can't specify mixing recipes in the same way you can when planting weed or making meth, you'll need to get creative.

Instead of two large shelves for mixing ingredients assigned to two mixers each with a handler moving the items, you could use one shelf per mixer. This would require another handler, but it will let you control which strains get mixed much better.

You can also expand this setup easily by adding more mixers into the…mix. Four mixers let you create some pretty valuable strains, but the more the merrier. Just squeeze new mixers in the middle of the chain and remember to set the output of each mixer to the next one along to keep the items moving. Of course, you'll also need to stock up your shelves more regularly.

Lastly, you can buy a brick press for $800 once you reach Bagman V. Handlers can use this to pack stacks of 20 weed or meth into a single brick. The best news is that these bricks can be stacked to 20, effectively letting you double the amount of drugs you can pass on to your dealers.