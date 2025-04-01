How to get and use pseudo in Schedule 1

You'll have lots of different crops and ingredients thrown your way at the start of Schedule 1, and pseudo is by far the most confusing. It requires multiple steps to unlock, is tricky to get your hands on while you're still figuring out the menus, and is introduced hours before you can actually use it.

Below, you'll find what I learned about pseudo after expanding my business's services outside of the humble kush you start with. Of course, you'll need to know the best Schedule 1 mixing recipes to get to this stage as quickly as possible and earn even more money from each ingredient.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

How to get pseudo in Schedule 1

Firstly, you need to progress through the main quest to gain access to Westville before you can get pseudo. Once you've unlocked this area, you have to reach a "friendly" reputation with Jerry Montero or Meg Cooley to unlock Shirley Watts as a supplier.

You can then text her to purchase pseudo, just like you'll have done with Albert Hoover and marijuana seeds previously. You'll only have access to low-quality pseudo (costing $60) at first, though you can unlock more as you progress through the ranks. Goods like pseudo are delivered to a nearby dead drop after a short delay. You can check how long by reading the text the supplier sends you after making a purchase. Go to the marked location and pick them up.

You'll need to give new characters samples before you can begin to deal with them properly, which you'll need to do to get access to Jerry Montero and Meg Cooley in the first place. If you're unsure how to progress your reputation with characters, all you need to do is keep dealing with them. You can either do this yourself or assign the character to one of your dealers.

I recommend focusing on improving your relationship with Jerry Montero, as this will also unlock a second dealer to make sales on your behalf. It's a quick and easy way to increase your income.

How to use pseudo in Schedule 1

Pseudo is the main ingredient required to make meth, which you won't be able to do right away. Your next goal is to unlock the warehouse during the Wretched Hive of Scum and Villainy mission at rank Hoodlum V so that you can begin to cook meth. The warehouse is located in the south of the town near the water. You'll also find the pawn shop and clothing shop close by.

Just keep doing what you've been doing, and you'll unlock it soon enough–make new drugs and sell them, using your dealers to speed things up.

When you finally have access to the warehouse, your business gets serious as you can then hire various employees to handle much of the busywork for you. You'll need a chemistry station and a lab oven (both of which cost $1000) from Oscar (a new vendor in the warehouse) to start cooking, and then the ingredients, pseudo, phosphorus, and acid. Cook meth using the chemistry station and then pack it all up at the lab oven so that you can sell it.