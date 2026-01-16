How to handle the skeleton survivor in Quarantine Zone when you meet them

The majority of survivors in Quarantine Zone are a randomised mix of normal-looking folks. Every now and then you’ll come across someone with "left leg" tattooed on their left leg, but it doesn’t often get weirder than that. So, when a survivor arrives at the checkpoint with skeleton hands and an unremovable bag over his head, it’s bound to raise a few questions.

Who is the skeleton survivor?

DieDevDie cameo in Quarantine Zone (Image credit: Brigada Games)

Turns out, this odd-looking guy is based on the avatar of a TikTok and YouTube creator called DieDevDie who also provides voice acting for the character. This is one of a number of content creator cameos in Quarantine Zone, a little easter egg for anyone who happens to be familiar with them.

Other than the change in appearance and some new voice lines, investigating these cameo survivors works the exact same way as a standard investigation. For example, when I investigated the skeleton, I checked him for all of the usual symptoms and found that he had a crossed reflex, meaning he was infected. As is policy, I sent him to be liquidated—sorry, Dev.

Because he arrives on day five, before you unlock the scanner or the x-ray, you can’t check what DieDevDie looks like under the bag while he’s at the checkpoint. If you really want a face reveal though, follow him into the liquidation area while his execution takes place and witness the skull underneath.

Here are some other content creator cameos you can find as survivors in your checkpoint line:

Dansgaming cameo in Quarantine Zone (Image credit: Brigada Games)

These aren’t the only easter eggs you’ll come across though. Crazy Dave from Plant Vs. Zombies has a chance to join your survivor base too. A recent update also adds Dead By Daylight survivors to the game, so you can expect to bump into Dwight, Meg, Claudette, or Jake sometime during your playthrough.