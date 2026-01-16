How to complete Modern Prometheus and find four zombie body parts in Quarantine Zone

You might have gotten used to following the rules in Quarantine Zone, but every now and then a quest requires you to bend them. Modern Prometheus asks you to take a pretty big risk by allowing a survivor with a zombified head in his baggage to enter the camp.

What’s more, the survivor wants you to collect even more chunks of the undead. Here's a quick breakdown on completing the quest with each step explained further below:.

Reach day 20 of the campaign

Allow Stuart entry to the survivor block

Make sure Stuart stays at the base

Confiscate body parts from survivor baggage

Talk to Stuart after collecting four parts

Meeting Stuart

(Image credit: Brigada Games)

On day 20 of the campaign, you encounter a survivor called Stuart. He’s smuggling a severed head which he claims is part of an important experiment. Usually, carrying infected contraband would get a survivor sent straight to liquidation, but you can choose to spare him and see how his experiment turns out.

In order to continue this quest, you need to admit Stuart into the survivor block, and make sure he stays there until the quest is complete. This means you need to send him back to your base during evacuation days. You also need to prevent him from dying from starvation, overcrowding, sickness, or zombie attack.

Collecting zombie body parts

(Image credit: Brigada Games)

Keeping Stuart alive is the easy part. The real challenge is finding enough zombie body parts to complete his experiment. You can’t use bodies taken from liquidation or the laboratory, so they have to be sourced from survivor baggage.

I had some pretty incredible luck in my first runthrough of this quest. After talking to Stuart, the next survivor I inspected was hauling an entire table of infected monster bits. Unfortunately, what survivors carry with them is down to chance so getting your hands on some severed hands won’t be that easy every time. In fact, it could take you a few days to collect enough chunks of zombie to help out your scientist friend.

When you eventually find a body part in a survivor’s baggage (or smuggled internally), confiscate it before you liquidate them. Remember that handling infected baggage is against the rules, so you’ll get hit with a $100 fine for each part you take. $400 isn’t too much cash to part with, but make sure it doesn’t push your camp funds into the red because that’ll result in a game over.

The results of the experiment

(Image credit: Brigada Games)

After successfully finding all four zombie parts, go talk to Stuart. Once you’re done chatting, leave him to work on his mad science overnight.

The next morning, you find that the experiment has gone wrong. Stuart has died and a small outbreak of zombies is running amok in the survivor base. To prevent any more deaths, head straight to the base and kill each zombie with your pistol or medical hammer.

Once the disaster is dealt with, you can help yourself to the belongings in Stuart’s tent. This includes $500 and a black case containing a severed head collectible. You can view your horrible trophy back at the command center.

Modern Prometheus is quite a lot of effort for a net profit of just $100, but if you’re a magpie type who can’t resist completing your collectibles list, you’ll want to make sure you finish this quest.