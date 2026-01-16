Quarantine Zone contraband list and how to seize internal contraband

If you’re not careful, survivors in Quarantine Zone can bring the zombie virus into your camp. That’s not the only nasty baggage they can come with though. There’s a whole list of contraband items that can place your base in danger, so it’s vital that you know what to confiscate.

From day seven onwards, you'll need to prevent survivors from bringing weapons, drugs, and zombie body parts into the camp. On the surface, those are pretty straightforward instructions but there are a whole lot of items stuffed into survivor suitcases that aren't obviously safe or dangerous. To help, here’s a full run-through of all the contraband items in Quarantine Zone and what you should do with them.

Remember not to confiscate zombie parts. (Image credit: Brigada Games)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Safe Confiscate Other Food Knives Zombie parts (send to liquidation) Books Swords Sparkling gold items (collectibles) Stationary Police baton Row 2 - Cell 2 Toys Guns Row 3 - Cell 2 Toiletries Flamethrower Row 4 - Cell 2 Pots and pans Axes Row 5 - Cell 2 DIY tools (not including saws) Saws Row 6 - Cell 2 Alcohol Ammunition Row 7 - Cell 2 Cigarettes Grenades Row 8 - Cell 2 Money Bombs Row 9 - Cell 2 Teeth Syringes Row 10 - Cell 2 Gas Pills Row 11 - Cell 2 Propane Drug bricks Row 12 - Cell 2

Safe vs contraband items

(Image credit: Brigada Games)

You get a bonus for correctly confiscating contraband but get fined for taking safe items. For example, if you find beer, wine, or cigarettes, you shouldn’t confiscate them because the rules of the camp don’t include alcohol or tobacco as drugs. However, medications are considered contraband and should be seized.

When it comes to weapons, you obviously have to take things like blades, guns, and explosives. Potentially lethal tools like chainsaws, axes, and manual saws are on the contraband list too. However, power drills and hammers are safe to bring inside the camp. And despite how flammable it is, survivors can bring in as much propane gas as they please.

Every so often, you’ll find a survivor carrying zombie body parts. These are against the camp’s rules but due to the infection risk of handling them you shouldn't confiscate them unless you're working on the Modern Prometheus quest. Instead, the survivor who brought them is considered infected and must be sent to liquidation. A collection of teeth, while being a very weird keepsake to have, are not actually zombie parts and are not contraband.

Internal contraband

Yes, make sure you check there too. (Image credit: Brigada Games)

Some survivors are particularly sneaky about hiding their contraband items. To make sure they aren’t smuggling anything internally, you need to use the x-ray tool and switch down to the "all" layer. This layer doesn’t show any organs, so your view of contraband won’t be obscured. Be sure to check the back side of survivors too so you don't miss that one very obvious hiding place.

You can’t remove internal contraband yourself, but Charlie (the fella in the Hazmat suit) is more than happy to do that dirty work for you. Once you spot an item inside of a survivor, tag it and then interact with Charlie to have him extract it. He’ll place anything he removes on the table in front of him for you to inspect in more detail. If you find any contraband, confiscate it from here.

Remember that internal contraband is on your symptom list. If you want the maximum number of research points, mark it as a symptom when you find something inside of a survivor.