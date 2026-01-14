How to complete Ask Your Mom and find all the poems in Quarantine Zone
Here’s the locations for all six graffitied poems in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check.
The Ask Your Mom quest in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check proves that zombies aren’t the only ones that’ll give you a hard time. This bulletin board quest asks you to hunt down six poems graffitied around the camp and deal with the human culprit behind them.
After you interact with a piece of graffiti, your flashlight reveals footprints that will guide you to the next poem. Unfortunately, the wide gaps between each footprint make the path difficult to follow at times. If you’re having trouble keeping up with the tracks or are just feeling a bit lost, here’s where to find all the poems in Quarantine Zone’s Ask Your Mom quest.
Quarantine Zone poem locations
Poem
Area
Poem 1
Command center
Poem 2
Garage
Poem 3
Laboratory
Poem 4
Command center
Poem 5
Liquidation
Poem 6
Close to laboratory
The first poem is found on a wall in the command center, opposite the door of the shipping container where you sleep. Make sure you interact with it or the next piece of graffiti won’t appear.
Walk into the garage, turning left once you see crosswalk markings on the ground. Continue walking. In the left corner of this area, beside two portapotties, you should see the second poem sprayed on the wall.
After passing the gate of the laboratory area, turn right and walk while staying close to the fence. You should see the third poem painted onto a white storage unit.
To find the fourth poem, return to the command center. This time, walk to the back of your shipping container bedroom, where you’ll see it graffitied.
The footprints that appear for this poem misdirect you a lot, and you may feel like you’ve been sent on a wild goose chase. Save yourself the trouble and go straight to the liquidation area. There’s a watchtower here which has the fifth poem painted on its wall.
Finally, you’ll find the sixth poem under the painted sign pointing to the laboratory.
How to find the artist
Once you’ve hunted down all the poems, go speak with Abe Crow (the unhappy subject of the graffiti). He’ll ask you how the vandal got their hands on the paint in the first place. So, you should go investigate in the storage area in the garage.
One of the scientists there explains that the stolen paint is almost impossible to wash off and so it should be visible on the offender’s clothes. Sure enough, once you shine your flashlight on the guilty survivor, you’ll see that they’re covered in red stains.
From here, you can either accept the graffiti artist’s bribe or report your findings to the scientist. The consequences of this choice aren’t too significant long-term so it’s up to you if you want a little extra money in your pocket or the warm, fuzzy feeling of doing the right thing.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.