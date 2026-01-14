Jump to:

How to complete Ask Your Mom and find all the poems in Quarantine Zone

Here’s the locations for all six graffitied poems in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check.

Quarantine Zone
(Image credit: Brigada Games)
The Ask Your Mom quest in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check proves that zombies aren’t the only ones that’ll give you a hard time. This bulletin board quest asks you to hunt down six poems graffitied around the camp and deal with the human culprit behind them.

After you interact with a piece of graffiti, your flashlight reveals footprints that will guide you to the next poem. Unfortunately, the wide gaps between each footprint make the path difficult to follow at times. If you’re having trouble keeping up with the tracks or are just feeling a bit lost, here’s where to find all the poems in Quarantine Zone’s Ask Your Mom quest.

Quarantine Zone poem locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Poem

Area

Poem 1

Command center

Poem 2

Garage

Poem 3

Laboratory

Poem 4

Command center

Poem 5

Liquidation

Poem 6

Close to laboratory

Quarantine Zone

Image credit: Brigada Games

Poem 1

The first poem is found on a wall in the command center, opposite the door of the shipping container where you sleep. Make sure you interact with it or the next piece of graffiti won’t appear.

Quarantine Zone

Image credit: Brigada Games

Poem 2

Walk into the garage, turning left once you see crosswalk markings on the ground. Continue walking. In the left corner of this area, beside two portapotties, you should see the second poem sprayed on the wall.

Quarantine Zone

Image credit: Brigada Games

Poem 3

After passing the gate of the laboratory area, turn right and walk while staying close to the fence. You should see the third poem painted onto a white storage unit.

Quarantine Zone

Image credit: Brigada Games

Poem 4

To find the fourth poem, return to the command center. This time, walk to the back of your shipping container bedroom, where you’ll see it graffitied.

Quarantine Zone

Image credit: Brigada Games

Poem 5

The footprints that appear for this poem misdirect you a lot, and you may feel like you’ve been sent on a wild goose chase. Save yourself the trouble and go straight to the liquidation area. There’s a watchtower here which has the fifth poem painted on its wall.

Quarantine Zone

Image credit: Brigada Games

Poem 6

Finally, you’ll find the sixth poem under the painted sign pointing to the laboratory.

How to find the artist

Once you’ve hunted down all the poems, go speak with Abe Crow (the unhappy subject of the graffiti). He’ll ask you how the vandal got their hands on the paint in the first place. So, you should go investigate in the storage area in the garage.

One of the scientists there explains that the stolen paint is almost impossible to wash off and so it should be visible on the offender’s clothes. Sure enough, once you shine your flashlight on the guilty survivor, you’ll see that they’re covered in red stains.

From here, you can either accept the graffiti artist’s bribe or report your findings to the scientist. The consequences of this choice aren’t too significant long-term so it’s up to you if you want a little extra money in your pocket or the warm, fuzzy feeling of doing the right thing.

