Treasure Beach is a scavenger game where you can sell what you find hidden in the sand to stingy shoppers—and let me warn you, it isn't easy

If you found a ticket that let you fly all the way to Amsterdam just lying on the beach, what would you do with it? Would you turn it in or try to sell it at your own pop up trash shack on the beach? Hypothetically speaking, I'd sell it at my pop up trash shack on the beach. But you know what I wouldn't do? Sell it to some stranger for only three gold.

In Treasure Beach's demo, which is part of Steam's Hidden Objects fest, you can rummage around in the sand looking for trinkets which you can then fix or polish up to then sell at your beach shop. It may be primarily a scavenging game, but I've found bartering with shoppers is actually a big part of it, especially if you want to earn more gold and get yourself some handy upgrades.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rogue Duck Interactive) (Image credit: Rogue Duck Interactive)

During my treasure hunting on the beach I found everything from a pill box, which I'm pretty sure I shouldn't sell, to luxury watches, top secret files, and boarding passes. I then took them back to my workshop where I got to work fixing them up.

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Some items which are wet, for instance, need to be hung out to dry for at least a day. Others such as electrical items need to have the sand cleaned off them, polished, and dried in an electronic dryer before you can take them to your beach shack to sell.

At one point I almost had a completely full store, with all the items I described above as well as some binoculars and a children's fairytale book. I was waiting eagerly for any passersby who may be interested in my wares, and then they actually turned up.