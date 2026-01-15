Quarantine Zone has been patched so now you can actually detect people smuggling hand grenades in their butts

As survivors of the zombie apocalypse trudge into your military outpost, one by one, they wearily submit to your examinations in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. Examine their eyes, their lungs, and their skin for any signs of the zombie virus—but don't forget to look deeper, too.

A lot deeper.

One of the tools you're given in Quarantine Zone is a handheld X-ray scanner that lets you look at the internal organs and bones of your victims patients. This is helpful for identifying symptoms of the zombie plague that might not appear on the outside of the body, like rotting lungs. (Gross.) It's also great for seeing if these survivors are trying to smuggle contraband into the military base.

And many of them are. Sometimes it's something innocuous, like a bottle of beer—and boy, you've really gotta love beer to carry a bottle of it up your dumper through a military checkpoint. Usually, though, the contraband is something more dangerous like a baggie of narcotics or a weapon. That's a no-no.

Problem was, Quarantine Zone launched on Monday and many of us have spent the past couple days dutifully scanning survivors with our X-ray tool, finding nothing, then being told we failed to confiscate the contraband people had swallowed or shoved up their butts. That's because there was a bug that rendered the illicit items and substances invisible, even to that handy X-ray machine.

This is a grenade up a guy's butt (Image credit: Devolver Digital)

A hotfix was applied today and now those items, while still pretty hard to find, are at least visible under the scanner. And you'd be surprised what you find in those wily survivors' bodies. One dude tried smuggling a hand grenade into the base. Up his butt. That's about the diciest move I'd ever heard of, until a lady came in a few minutes later with a zombie bone stuck up her butt.

Yes, survivors will try to smuggle in zombie parts, presumably to sell them on the black market, and I've found plenty in people's backpacks. It's real dedication to keister an infectious zombie bone, but this lady tried it. Gotta tip the cap for the pure gumption.