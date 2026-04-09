Graveyard Keeper 2 is coming this year, and the original is free to keep on Steam if you grab it now

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The sequel to the 2018 medieval cematary sim launches this year.

A graveyard keeper leading an undead army while holding a skull with dollar sign eyes
(Image credit: tinyBuild)

I played nearly 50 hours of Graveyard Keeper in 2018 and its grim take on a Stardew Valley life sim turned me into one of the most evil characters I've ever played. As the caretaker of the dead, I quickly came to view human body parts as just another crafting resource to be harvested for profit—and business was booming.

I used human fat to craft prayer candles for the local church. I donated buckets of blood and human skulls to a cultist so he'd do me favors. I sold human meat to a restaurant, authorized by a counterfeit royal stamp I'd illegally acquired. All in a day's work.

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Graveyard Keeper 2 — Announcement trailer - YouTube Graveyard Keeper 2 — Announcement trailer - YouTube
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"Help the townsfolk rebuild their homes and complete quests throughout the city, as your undead workers take care of the heavy lifting behind the scenes. With zombie-based automation and structured systems, you can transform local efforts into a scalable and profitable operation."

There's an extremely nifty bonus to the announcement of the sequel: the original Graveyard Keeper is now a real keeper, by which I mean it's free to own on Steam until April 13. Give it a try if you haven't yet, just try not to be quite as evil as I was.

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Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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