Genshin Impact Ineffa materials and kit

Ineffa is the very first character from the region of Nod Krai to debut in Genshin Impact, and she might make a good addition to your team comps if you find that Fischl just isn't enough.

If you want to see her robotic abilities at their best, you'll need to go hunting for all of Ineffa's ascension materials and skill materials first, which includes stocking up on Glowing Hornshrooms in Natlan. Probably best not to ask what a robot needs with all those shrooms. Before starting the pre-farming grind, make sure you take a look at Ineffa's kit and Constellations, to see if her (mercifully simple) playstyle sounds worth your Genshin Impact banner pulls.

Also, keep in mind that all information on this page is sourced from beta leaks found on honeyhunterworld and hakush.in, so the stats and skill descriptions are almost guaranteed to change before Ineffa's actual release. Don't worry though, this page will be updated right up until Ineffa's release in version 5.8.

Ineffa's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ineffa's ascension materials in Genshin Impact are:

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

30 Warrior's Metal Whistle

36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

46 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator

168 Glowing Hornshroom

420,000 Mora

If you prefer a level-by-level breakdown, then here's what Ineffa ascension materials and Mora you need per ascension level:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ascension level Ascension materials Mora Level 20 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 3 Glowing Hornshroom 3 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 20,000 Level 40 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 2 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator 10 Glowing Hornshroom 15 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 40,000 Level 50 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 4 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator 20 Glowing Hornshroom 12 Warrior's Metal Whistle 60,000 Level 60 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 8 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator 30 Glowing Hornshroom 18 Warrior's Metal Whistle 80,000 Level 70 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 12 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator 45 Glowing Hornshroom 12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 100,000 Level 80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 20 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator 60 Glowing Hornshroom 24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 120,000

Not the most annoying character ascension materials I've even seen (that 'honor' goes to Nahida and her Kalpalata Lotuses), but you will have to spend an awful lot of time in Natlan to acquire almost all of Ineffa's ascension materials.

Thankfully, Natlan is accessible very early on in the game, even if you haven't got there as part of the main story yet, so your biggest hurdle to ascend Ineffa is hunting down Glowing Hornshrooms in the wilds, and being strong enough to defeat the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss who drops the Secret Source Airflow Accumulator materials.

Ineffa's skill materials in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ineffa has three skills that you can upgrade, and the total of all three of Ineffa's skill materials in Genshin Impact are:

3 Crown of Insight

9 Teachings of Conflict

18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

18 Eroded Sunfire

63 Guide to Conflict

66 Warrior's Metal Whistle

93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

114 Philosophies of Conflict

4,957,500 Mora

If the list above is making you sweat, don't worry, the total materials to fully upgrade just one of Ineffa's skills are:

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Conflict

6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

6 Eroded Sunfire

21 Guide to Conflict

22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

38 Philosophies of Conflict

1,652,500 Mora

And for the people who prefer to see what it'll cost level-by-level, here's a table showing what Ineffa skill materials you need to improve one of her skills:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill level Skill materials Mora Level 2 3 Teachings of Conflict 6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle 12,500 Level 3 2 Guide to Conflict 3 Warrior's Metal Whistle 17,500 Level 4 4 Guide to Conflict 4 Warrior's Metal Whistle 25,000 Level 5 6 Guide to Conflict 6 Warrior's Metal Whistle 30,000 Level 6 9 Guide to Conflict 9 Warrior's Metal Whistle 37,500 Level 7 4 Philosophies of Conflict 4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 1 Eroded Sunfire 120,000 Level 8 6 Philosophies of Conflict 6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 1 Eroded Sunfire 260,000 Level 9 12 Philosophies of Conflict 9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 2 Eroded Sunfire 450,000 Level 10 16 Philosophies of Conflict 12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle 2 Eroded Sunfire 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Again, most of these materials are found in Natlan, so the only major issue with farming Ineffa's skill materials is, as always, waiting for the correct days to farm the book materials materials. In Ineffa's case, you can get Conflict books from the Blazing Ruins on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Happy farming!

Ineffa's kit in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ineffa is a five-star electro character who uses a polearm. To help you understand exactly how she works, here's Ineffa's kit:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Normal attack Cyclonic Duster: Ineffa performs up to four consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack Cyclonic Duster: Ineffa consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform a spinning attack. Plunging attack Cyclonic Duster: Ineffa plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. Elemental skill Cleaning Mode - Carrier Frequency: Ineffa engages her Enhanced Cleaning Module, dealing a single instance of AoE electro damage to nearby opponents, activating her Optical Flow Shield Barrier, and summoning the Multipurpose Smart Assistance Unit, Birgitta. The Optical Flow Shield Barrier absorbs damage based on Ineffa's Attack, and it will absorb electro damage with 250% effectiveness. Elemental burst Supreme Instruction - Cyclonic Exterminator: The Multipurpose Smart Assistance Unit, Birgitta, can use Rocket Punches to quickly clean up opponents. Ineffa shoots Birgitta into the fray, dealing AoE electro damage and allows Birgitta to remain on the field. If Birgitta is already on the field, having been summoned by Ineffa, this skill will re-summon Birgitta at the target's location and reset her duration. First passive Overclocking Circuit: If there are thunderclouds nearby when Birgitta attacks, she will initiate an additional attack, dealing damage equal to 80% of Ineffa's Attack. This damage is considered Lunar-Charged damage. Second passive Panoramic Permutation Protocol: After using her Elemental Burst (Supreme Instruction: Cyclonic Exterminator), all nearby party members will gain the Parameter Permutation effect, increasing Ineffa and your active party members' Elemental Mastery by 6% of Ineffa's Attack for 20 seconds. Third passive Assemblage Hub: When a character in your team triggers a shock reaction, it will trigger a Lunar-Charged reaction instead, and based on Ineffa's Attack, the base damage of the Lunar-Charged reaction will be increased, with every 100 Attack increasing the base damage by 0.7%. The maximum damage increase that can occur this way is 14%. When the new moon rises, you may get an additional blessing. Fourth passive Flavor Synthesis Unit: When Ineffa uses food, there is a 30% chance of gaining a seasoning ingredient.

The percentages above are calculated from Ineffa's level one skills.

Ineffa plays almost exactly like Fischl in Genshin Impact, in that you use her elemental skill to apply a single instance of electro application, and you use her elemental burst to provide longer electro application to more enemies. Besides this, Ineffa also provides shields with her elemental skill, and she makes a new type of reaction—Lunar-Charged.

What a lovely simple kit Ineffa has! I hope this is a sign of things to come with future Nod Krai characters, because I don't know about you, but I'm sick of having to decipher the paragraphs upon paragraphs of information in Natlan characters' kits.

Ineffa's Constellations in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you really like the sound of Ineffa's kit, or you just think robots are cool, then you might consider getting Constellations by pulling multiple copies of Ineffa on her banner.

If it helps make a decision whether her upgrades are worth it or not, here's Ineffa's Constellations in Genshin Impact: