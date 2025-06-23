Genshin Impact Ineffa materials and kit
Everything you need to know about Ineffa's kit and Constellations, plus ascension and skill materials.
Ineffa is the very first character from the region of Nod Krai to debut in Genshin Impact, and she might make a good addition to your team comps if you find that Fischl just isn't enough.
If you want to see her robotic abilities at their best, you'll need to go hunting for all of Ineffa's ascension materials and skill materials first, which includes stocking up on Glowing Hornshrooms in Natlan. Probably best not to ask what a robot needs with all those shrooms. Before starting the pre-farming grind, make sure you take a look at Ineffa's kit and Constellations, to see if her (mercifully simple) playstyle sounds worth your Genshin Impact banner pulls.
Also, keep in mind that all information on this page is sourced from beta leaks found on honeyhunterworld and hakush.in, so the stats and skill descriptions are almost guaranteed to change before Ineffa's actual release. Don't worry though, this page will be updated right up until Ineffa's release in version 5.8.
Ineffa's ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Ineffa's ascension materials in Genshin Impact are:
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle
- 30 Warrior's Metal Whistle
- 36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
- 46 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator
- 168 Glowing Hornshroom
- 420,000 Mora
If you prefer a level-by-level breakdown, then here's what Ineffa ascension materials and Mora you need per ascension level:
Ascension level
Ascension materials
Mora
Level 20
1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
3 Glowing Hornshroom
3 Sentry's Wooden Whistle
20,000
Level 40
3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
2 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator
10 Glowing Hornshroom
15 Sentry's Wooden Whistle
40,000
Level 50
6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
4 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator
20 Glowing Hornshroom
12 Warrior's Metal Whistle
60,000
Level 60
3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
8 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator
30 Glowing Hornshroom
18 Warrior's Metal Whistle
80,000
Level 70
6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
12 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator
45 Glowing Hornshroom
12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
100,000
Level 80
6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
20 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator
60 Glowing Hornshroom
24 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
120,000
Not the most annoying character ascension materials I've even seen (that 'honor' goes to Nahida and her Kalpalata Lotuses), but you will have to spend an awful lot of time in Natlan to acquire almost all of Ineffa's ascension materials.
Thankfully, Natlan is accessible very early on in the game, even if you haven't got there as part of the main story yet, so your biggest hurdle to ascend Ineffa is hunting down Glowing Hornshrooms in the wilds, and being strong enough to defeat the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss who drops the Secret Source Airflow Accumulator materials.
Ineffa's skill materials in Genshin Impact
Ineffa has three skills that you can upgrade, and the total of all three of Ineffa's skill materials in Genshin Impact are:
- 3 Crown of Insight
- 9 Teachings of Conflict
- 18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle
- 18 Eroded Sunfire
- 63 Guide to Conflict
- 66 Warrior's Metal Whistle
- 93 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
- 114 Philosophies of Conflict
- 4,957,500 Mora
If the list above is making you sweat, don't worry, the total materials to fully upgrade just one of Ineffa's skills are:
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Conflict
- 6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle
- 6 Eroded Sunfire
- 21 Guide to Conflict
- 22 Warrior's Metal Whistle
- 31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
- 38 Philosophies of Conflict
- 1,652,500 Mora
And for the people who prefer to see what it'll cost level-by-level, here's a table showing what Ineffa skill materials you need to improve one of her skills:
Skill level
Skill materials
Mora
Level 2
3 Teachings of Conflict
6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle
12,500
Level 3
2 Guide to Conflict
3 Warrior's Metal Whistle
17,500
Level 4
4 Guide to Conflict
4 Warrior's Metal Whistle
25,000
Level 5
6 Guide to Conflict
6 Warrior's Metal Whistle
30,000
Level 6
9 Guide to Conflict
9 Warrior's Metal Whistle
37,500
Level 7
4 Philosophies of Conflict
4 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
1 Eroded Sunfire
120,000
Level 8
6 Philosophies of Conflict
6 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
1 Eroded Sunfire
260,000
Level 9
12 Philosophies of Conflict
9 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
2 Eroded Sunfire
450,000
Level 10
16 Philosophies of Conflict
12 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
2 Eroded Sunfire
1 Crown of Insight
700,000
Again, most of these materials are found in Natlan, so the only major issue with farming Ineffa's skill materials is, as always, waiting for the correct days to farm the book materials materials. In Ineffa's case, you can get Conflict books from the Blazing Ruins on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Happy farming!
Ineffa's kit in Genshin Impact
Ineffa is a five-star electro character who uses a polearm. To help you understand exactly how she works, here's Ineffa's kit:
Normal attack
Cyclonic Duster: Ineffa performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.
Charged attack
Cyclonic Duster: Ineffa consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform a spinning attack.
Plunging attack
Cyclonic Duster: Ineffa plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.
Elemental skill
Cleaning Mode - Carrier Frequency: Ineffa engages her Enhanced Cleaning Module, dealing a single instance of AoE electro damage to nearby opponents, activating her Optical Flow Shield Barrier, and summoning the Multipurpose Smart Assistance Unit, Birgitta. The Optical Flow Shield Barrier absorbs damage based on Ineffa's Attack, and it will absorb electro damage with 250% effectiveness.
Elemental burst
Supreme Instruction - Cyclonic Exterminator: The Multipurpose Smart Assistance Unit, Birgitta, can use Rocket Punches to quickly clean up opponents. Ineffa shoots Birgitta into the fray, dealing AoE electro damage and allows Birgitta to remain on the field. If Birgitta is already on the field, having been summoned by Ineffa, this skill will re-summon Birgitta at the target's location and reset her duration.
First passive
Overclocking Circuit: If there are thunderclouds nearby when Birgitta attacks, she will initiate an additional attack, dealing damage equal to 80% of Ineffa's Attack. This damage is considered Lunar-Charged damage.
Second passive
Panoramic Permutation Protocol: After using her Elemental Burst (Supreme Instruction: Cyclonic Exterminator), all nearby party members will gain the Parameter Permutation effect, increasing Ineffa and your active party members' Elemental Mastery by 6% of Ineffa's Attack for 20 seconds.
Third passive
Assemblage Hub: When a character in your team triggers a shock reaction, it will trigger a Lunar-Charged reaction instead, and based on Ineffa's Attack, the base damage of the Lunar-Charged reaction will be increased, with every 100 Attack increasing the base damage by 0.7%. The maximum damage increase that can occur this way is 14%. When the new moon rises, you may get an additional blessing.
Fourth passive
Flavor Synthesis Unit: When Ineffa uses food, there is a 30% chance of gaining a seasoning ingredient.
The percentages above are calculated from Ineffa's level one skills.
Ineffa plays almost exactly like Fischl in Genshin Impact, in that you use her elemental skill to apply a single instance of electro application, and you use her elemental burst to provide longer electro application to more enemies. Besides this, Ineffa also provides shields with her elemental skill, and she makes a new type of reaction—Lunar-Charged.
What a lovely simple kit Ineffa has! I hope this is a sign of things to come with future Nod Krai characters, because I don't know about you, but I'm sick of having to decipher the paragraphs upon paragraphs of information in Natlan characters' kits.
Ineffa's Constellations in Genshin Impact
If you really like the sound of Ineffa's kit, or you just think robots are cool, then you might consider getting Constellations by pulling multiple copies of Ineffa on her banner.
If it helps make a decision whether her upgrades are worth it or not, here's Ineffa's Constellations in Genshin Impact:
Rectifying Processor (C1)
When Ineffa activates her Optical Flow Shield Barrier, all nearby party members will gain the Carrier Flow Composite effect, increasing Lunar-Charged damage by 2.5% for every 100 Attack that Ineffa has, up to a maximum of 50%.
Support Cleaning Module (C2)
When Ineffa's Elemental Burst (Supreme Instruction: Cyclonic Exterminator) hits opponents, it will inflict the Punishment Edict status on one of those opponents. Meaning, after a brief delay or when this opponent is attacked, nearby opponents will take AoE electro damage equal to 400% of Ineffa's Attack. This damage is considered Lunar-Charged damage. Additionally, when Ineffa's Elemental Burst (Supreme Instruction: Cyclonic Exterminator) is unleashed, nearby party members will gain Optical Flow Shield Barriers.
Enhanced Emotion Emulator (C3)
Increases the Level of Ineffa's Elemental Skill (Cleaning Mode: Carrier Frequency) by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.
The Edictless Path (C4)
When your party members trigger Lunar-Charged reactions, recover five Elemental Energy. This effect can occur once every four seconds.
Mirror's Dream Transcension (C5)
Increases the Level of Ineffa's Elemental Burst (Supreme Instruction: Cyclonic Exterminator) by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.
A Dawning Morn for You (C6)
When Ineffa is affected by the Carrier Flow Composite effect, she will deal AoE electro damage equal to 200% of her Attack to opponents in the current active character's vicinity after nearby thunderclouds release bursts of lightning at opponents. This damage is considered Lunar-Charged damage. The aforementioned effect can trigger once every 3.5 seconds.
