All Genshin Impact 6.2 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 6.2 livestream codes have arrived, or, as I should say, the Luna 3 livestream, marking the continuation of the Traveler's journey through Nod-Krai. It's not quite Snezhnaya, the realm of the Cryo Archon that we can expect to arrive in future, but Nod-Krai is an autonomous area that's technically part of the same region.

For those who are new to Genshin livestream codes, miHoYo puts on a live programme every six weeks, and as an incentive to tune in, it drops three codes you can redeem for Primogems with which to wish on new characters. In version 6.2, we have pyro and anemo characters coming in the form of Durin and Jahoda.

We're also apparently getting reruns for Venti and Varesa, but this isn't 100% until the livestream airs. As always, I'll put the codes down below as they go live during the stream. Since livestream codes usually expire within a day, you'll want to grab these as soon as possible if you want the Primogems.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

1203Kuunrukous - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Dragon1203Durin - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit GOGOCraftsPeople - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To collect your Primogems from the Genshin livestream codes, you'll first have to reach Adventure Rank 10 in the game. This will take a little time if you've just started, but after that you'll unlock the functionality. Once done, you have two options in terms of code redemption. You can claim codes through the game itself:

Launch Genshin Impact Open the in-game menu Click Settings and then Account Select Redeem Now and input a code into the box Grab your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

You can also redeem codes via the official website:

Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site Input your details and pick your character's region Enter a code to the box and click redeem Claim your rewards in the in-game mailbox