Fallout 4 is getting the Skyrim treatment with a 10th anniversary edition that includes all the expansions and a mountain of Creation content

Fallout 5 was nowhere to be seen during today's Fallout Day broadcast, but Bethesda did unveil some sort-of-newish Fallout in the form of the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition and the Fallout: New Vegas 15th Anniversary Bundle, a big-box package that comes complete with a big ol' Securitron statue.

I'm going to go with the New Vegas package first, because I'm a sucker for big boxes and game statues: It does indeed come in a big box, and also carries a big price tag of $155, plus whatever shipping costs are involved.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

For that, you get the 8-inch tall PVC statue of Victor the Securitron, plus a Vault Boy pin, psych eval cards, a Mojave Express patch, and NCR Recon patch. And yes, the game is in there too, although true old-timers may be disappointed: It's not a disc, but a download code for Fallout: New Vegas and its six expansions: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, Lonesome Road, Gun Runners' Arsenal, and Courier's Stash.

My personal appreciation for swag aside, the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is probably the bigger deal. It too includes the base game and six official add-ons—Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and three Workshop expansions—and also features more than 150 Creation Club items, and a new in-game Creations menu that Bethesda says will make it "easier than ever to discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike."

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Fallout: New Vegas 15th Anniversary Bundle is up for preorder now but won't be out until sometime in 2026. The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is set to go live on November 10—pricing on that, and info on possible upgrade options for existing Fallout 4 owners, was not revealed.