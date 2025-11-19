Dragon's Dogma 2 is already at half the lifetime sales of the original cult classic, and if Capcom wants more, it should give us a Dark Arisen-style expansion
Some optimisation improvements wouldn't go amiss, either.
As of early November, Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom's ogre-stabbing RPG, has hit a new sales milestone, with the company celebrating four million copies shifted. For a niche RPG with a hefty price tag, that's quite the win.
That puts it halfway to matching its predecessor's lifetime sales, including the sales of its well-received expanded edition, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. It took Dragon's Dogma and Dark Arisen more than a decade to reach these numbers, so for the sequel to hit the halfway point in only a year and a half feels noteworthy.
Given how quickly Dragon's Dogma 2 seemed to trail off, and how much the discussion around it focused on performance issues and unnecessary microtransactions, I'm surprised it's done so well. The lack of news around post-launch support, like DLC or a Dark Arisen-style expansion, suggested Capcom was shunting it off to the side.
Despite its poor technical performance, however, I absolutely loved my monster-slaying holiday, giving it 89% in my Dragon's Dogma 2 review. I'll happily put up with a lower fps when I'm climbing up dragons to stab them in the eye or riding ogres like bucking broncos.
For others, though, the performance issues were a lot more severe, and the reason it's still sitting at "Mixed" reviews on Steam is largely down to persistent crashes (which I thankfully never experienced) and low framerates.
Still, I hope this isn't the last we've seen of Dragon's Dogma 2. An ambitious RPG with exceptional, kinetic combat and some brilliant class design like this deserves more time in the spotlight.
What I'm hoping for, then, is another Dark Arisen. A reason to go back to it, after spending over 100 hours mucking around, experimenting and murdering. Even with the solid sales figures, though, I'm not convinced we'll be getting an expansion. It's only received two minor updates this year, fixing a grand total of six bugs. This doesn't seem like a game that's got anyone working on it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
A boy can dream, though.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.