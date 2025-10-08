Clair Obscur Expedition 33 devs are 'working on a big thank you update' which'll include a new location, boss battles, and 'highly requested' quality-of-life improvements

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has reached a huge milestone as developer Sandfall Interactive celebrates five million copies sold worldwide. And to thank players for their support and enthusiasm, the team is teasing even more content.

"To celebrate this milestone, we're working on a game update for all platforms that will include several additions and updates as a thank you," an official blog post says. Some of what players can expect includes:

A new environment to explore with new enemy encounters and "surprises to discover".

New boss battles for late-game players to challenge themselves with.

New costumes for every member of the Expedition.

UI game localisations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian.

"You can expect a bit of whee, and a bit of whoo as well", which likely points towards an Esquie-focused addition (via Eurogamer).

"It's not a super big DLC extension with hours of content. It's more of a thank-you gift from us," game director Guillaume Broche told Eurogamer. "You will have quite a few things to do and collect…[and] some quality of life [additions] that are very highly requested by the community.

"We want to prepare an update to say a big thank you to our players, because it's thanks to our players that we are in such a comfortable situation now. They brought us so much emotion and gave us so much love in return for the game that we want to address that and make a big thank you update with new content, new enemies, new stuff to do for every type of player."

Sandfall has been hinting at more content or a DLC for a few months now, with Broche going as far as to say that they "may be cooking" back in August. More will be revealed about the upcoming update, including when it'll actually be released soon, but for now, I'm just content listening to the brilliant soundtrack.