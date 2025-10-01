Borderlands 4's Thursday patch will buff the game's cast, but UI improvements are coming later

Borderlands 4's next patch, as described by a dev last week, will be focusing on buffs to the cast's Vault Hunters. This was reconfirmed on the game's X account, which says that "the Vault Hunter buffs in our Thursday update gonna have you like [pinching emoji, starry-eyed emoji, pinching emoji]". If you need a visual guide for what that pose looks like, they animated Vex doing it.

the Vault Hunter buffs in our Thursday update gonna have you like 🫰🤩🫰 pic.twitter.com/rRmuWYXrABSeptember 30, 2025

In quote-replies to the post, Creative Director Graeme Timmins explained that a suite of UI improvements and fixes, many of which I gnawed on during my Borderlands 4 review, have fixes either upcoming in subsequent patches or solidly in the pipeline.

First up, the 'mark as trash' bug, in which the game mistakenly marks items as trash that are a few rows above the thing you're clicking on, is "fixed in a future patch," Timmins says, but it "didn't make this week's update unfortunately."

Secondly, the backpack won't be auto-sorting your loot to "by manufacturer" for some baffling reason, though Timmins double-confirms that the fix will be "coming in a future patch."

Lastly, Timmins states that a UI bugbear I've been recently wrangling with in the endgame—where Firmware is more important—will be addressed. Firmware bonuses are like tier sets in MMORPGs. You can find them on gear, and they add bonuses to them based on how many Firmware of the same type you have.

You can also transfer Firmware from one piece of loot to another. Because of this, you're incentivised to hoard items with Firmware in your bank. However, when you're visiting your bank screen to inspect what Firmware you might want to put on your gear, there's a problem. Unlike in your inventory, inspecting the firmware and then hitting escape kicks you out of the bank screen entirely. No, I don't know why.

Timmins states that a fix for this UI buffoonery is "already on our list, the same thing happens in the Firmware Transfer machine, no ETA but we will address that in a future patch."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, I'm happy to see most of my major complaints being addressed. Borderlands 4's confusingly-built UI is one of my only real problems with the game. Well, that and its performance woes, and while Gearbox is clearly trying to address both, the path to improvement isn't always straightforward.