Borderlands 4's Thursday patch will buff the game's cast, but UI improvements are coming later
"Sort-by" filters remembering your choices, "mark as trash" bugs, and Firmware updates are all on Gearbox's list.
Borderlands 4's next patch, as described by a dev last week, will be focusing on buffs to the cast's Vault Hunters. This was reconfirmed on the game's X account, which says that "the Vault Hunter buffs in our Thursday update gonna have you like [pinching emoji, starry-eyed emoji, pinching emoji]". If you need a visual guide for what that pose looks like, they animated Vex doing it.
the Vault Hunter buffs in our Thursday update gonna have you like 🫰🤩🫰 pic.twitter.com/rRmuWYXrABSeptember 30, 2025
In quote-replies to the post, Creative Director Graeme Timmins explained that a suite of UI improvements and fixes, many of which I gnawed on during my Borderlands 4 review, have fixes either upcoming in subsequent patches or solidly in the pipeline.
First up, the 'mark as trash' bug, in which the game mistakenly marks items as trash that are a few rows above the thing you're clicking on, is "fixed in a future patch," Timmins says, but it "didn't make this week's update unfortunately."
Secondly, the backpack won't be auto-sorting your loot to "by manufacturer" for some baffling reason, though Timmins double-confirms that the fix will be "coming in a future patch."
Lastly, Timmins states that a UI bugbear I've been recently wrangling with in the endgame—where Firmware is more important—will be addressed. Firmware bonuses are like tier sets in MMORPGs. You can find them on gear, and they add bonuses to them based on how many Firmware of the same type you have.
You can also transfer Firmware from one piece of loot to another. Because of this, you're incentivised to hoard items with Firmware in your bank. However, when you're visiting your bank screen to inspect what Firmware you might want to put on your gear, there's a problem. Unlike in your inventory, inspecting the firmware and then hitting escape kicks you out of the bank screen entirely. No, I don't know why.
Timmins states that a fix for this UI buffoonery is "already on our list, the same thing happens in the Firmware Transfer machine, no ETA but we will address that in a future patch."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
All in all, I'm happy to see most of my major complaints being addressed. Borderlands 4's confusingly-built UI is one of my only real problems with the game. Well, that and its performance woes, and while Gearbox is clearly trying to address both, the path to improvement isn't always straightforward.
Borderlands 4: Everything you need to know.
Borderlands 4 Shift codes: The new key connection.
Borderlands 4 Black Market location: New legendaries, no grind.
Borderlands 4 characters: Meet your new Vault Hunters and find out who's strongest.
Borderlands 4 Harlowe builds: The amped-up Gravitar.
Borderlands 4 Rafa builds: The speed-demon Exo-Soldier.
Borderlands 4 Vex builds: The spooky Siren.
Borderlands 4 Amon builds: The fierce Forgeknight.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.