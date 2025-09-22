You seriously need to stockpile firmware in Borderlands 4, or you'll soon be paying for your mistakes with a hopeless grind

Progression in Borderlands 4 is deeper than it's ever been, largely because you actually unlock new items and systems as you go, from more weapon parts to class mods, enhancements, and firmware. Effectively serving as gear set bonuses found in MMOs, firmware is crucial to your endgame build, though finding what you need is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

You'll start getting occasional gear drops with firmware bonuses at around level 25—these items will have a unique glow, no matter the rarity. If you're lucky, you'll get the perfect firmware for your build, and it'll serve you well for quite some time. However, since it's attached to your gear, you'll inevitably swap it out for something higher level soon enough, tossing it in the trash like almost everything else while you're levelling. But you shouldn't.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

Just like how you unlock specialisations after beating the campaign, which makes ticking off all the side content and reaching level 50 beforehand a bad move, you'll also unlock the ability to transfer firmware bonuses. If you've seen machines around settlements that you can't interact with yet, those are the transfer machines.

For a handful of cash and eridium, you can strip any gear with firmware and apply that bonus to an item of the same category, no matter the level difference. So, that old level 27 Deadeye enhancement you got, which massively boosts your critical hit damage, can be applied to your max level enhancement if you've got the original item to hand.

With firmware being impossible to specifically farm for, good luck getting what you're looking for when you need it. Frustratingly, the only way to get around this is to save any gear that drops with firmware bonuses and chuck it in the bank for safekeeping. Once you've finished the campaign and have grinded for the perfect gear at level 50, dive into your bank and transfer over some firmware. In fact, it's good practice even once you're max level, just in case you ever want to swap things around.

I'm sorry to encourage hoarding, especially with how frustrating the UI often is, but it's the most effective and least stressful way to get the firmware you want. Other than that, I'd just farm for legendary gear you want and look out for any gear with firmware that drops while you're at it.

Since firmware can't drop on guns, you can have a maximum of five bonuses active at once. Most likely, this'll be a three-piece and a two-piece, though you could slot five one-piece bonuses if you fancied it. To help you in your search, here are all the firmware bonuses you can find:

