Bethesda is 'actively investigating' the Fallout 4 problems that Bethesda caused with its latest Fallout 4 update
This sure sounds familiar.
Fallout 4's overall rating on Steam is "very positive" but its recent rating is "mixed," with user reviews languishing well under 50% positive. If you're wondering why, you can thank the recent Fallout 4 Creations Menu update.
Released earlier this month alongside the Creations Bundle (which is struggling under a "mostly negative" rating) to celebrate Fallout 4's 10th anniversary, the intent was to simplify the process of finding and accessing externally-developed content—the Creations in question. Instead, however, it made a rather big mess of things: breaking existing mods, introducing new bugs, and causing crashes and performance issues.
With Fallout fans decidedly unhappy about the whole thing, Bethesda now says it is "actively investigating" issues with the troublesome Fallout 4 update and Anniversary Edition, and that players "should now see faster load times of the Creations menu, game menu, and redemption of Creation Club items."
A hotfix is planned for early next week (so, not all that hot, really) that aims to address other issues, specifically:
- Fixing stability problems particularly on XB1/PS4.
- Fixing an issue causing creations that rely on DLC to not work.
- Fixing an issue causing DLCs to become uninstalled after updating the game on PlayStation
After that, Bethesda has a pair of patches planned, the first slated for the week of November 24 and the second sometime in the first half of December. Details on those will be provided later.
The reaction to the new announcement is, well, not exactly overflowing with positivity. It's not often you see gamers asking developers to please stop updating their games, but that's the general vibe here: It works, it's fine, leave it alone, or at the very least put it on a separate Steam branch so existing installs won't automatically update. Steam user Cope Overlord may have summed up the mood most aptly: "For Christ's sake, stop butchering old games!"
Because, as you may recall, this isn't the first time Bethesda has stepped in this particular pile: The Skyrim Anniversary Edition and accompanying 1.6 update released in 2021 thoroughly screwed up that game in a very similar fashion, and then it happened again with a subsequent big update in 2023. As PC Gamer's master prognosticator Joshua Wolens put it when he predicted exactly this outcome last week, "If Bethesda has a singular passion, it's releasing updates that break your mods." Hopefully they'll have it all squared away by the new year.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
