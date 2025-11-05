If Bethesda has a singular passion, it's releasing updates that break your mods. Last year, the studio released a "next-gen" update for Fallout 4 that sent reams of mods to the phantom zone, and that sent a brand-new mod—one that simply rolled back Bethesda's update—rocketing to the top of the charts.

Now, Bethesda would like you to know it's gearing up to break your mods once more, but at least it's a limited subset of them this time. With Fallout 4's 10th-anniversary edition gearing up for launch in the next week, the studio's warned players that it's going to break any main menu mods they might have come November 10, presumably because Todd Howard just gets a sick thrill from it.

Or, well, possibly also because FO4's anniversary version will entail changes to the game's main menu, and so mods based on futzing about with the original version of that main menu will encounter stuff they don't anticipate in the new version and spark out like a robot fed a logic problem. Which is, you gotta admit, fair enough.

I'd imagine the tweaks to the main menu relate to the "new in-game Creations menu" that Bethesda is adding to FO4, but that's not all that's coming. VATS will work better after the November 10 patch, with hit chances that are "consistent across platforms and no longer drop to 0% or show incorrect values."

Plus, "Targeting enemies through walls without the Penetrator perk is no longer possible." Also, the game UI will now work properly for all you ultrawide sickos on crazy IMAX monitors out there. God bless you.

Your Shrek mod should, thank god, continue to function. (Image credit: eli_handle_b․wav)

To get its ducks in a row ahead of the patch, Bethesda's turning off Fallout 4 Mods and the Creation Club between November 6 and November 10, so you won't be able to download (or upload) anything new. You'll still be able to adjust the load order of anything you already have downloaded, though, and I don't see any reason why you wouldn't be able to install mods from third-party sites like Nexus during that time.

Anyhow, here are the patch notes Bethesda's released for the November 10 Fallout 4 update.

Fallout 4 Patch Notes and New Features

Creations Menu: A new in-game Creations menu has been added, making it easier than ever to discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike.

Gameplay and Performance

VATS Accuracy: VATS hit chances are now consistent across platforms and no longer drop to 0% or show incorrect values. Targeting enemies through walls without the Penetrator perk is no longer possible.

VATS hit chances are now consistent across platforms and no longer drop to 0% or show incorrect values. Targeting enemies through walls without the Penetrator perk is no longer possible. NPC Visual Creations: Fixed stuttering and hitching caused by Creations that edit NPC visuals. Performance is improved when using such Creations.

Stability and Crashes

BNET Connectivity: Better handling when there is a Bethesda.net outage

Better handling when there is a Bethesda.net outage Crafting Station Crash: Interacting with crafting stations or the workshop on ultrawide monitors no longer causes crashes.

Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide Support

UI & HUD Scaling: UI elements, HUD backgrounds, and item previews now scale correctly for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. Menus, quest updates, tutorials, workshops, and inspected objects are no longer stretched or squished.

UI elements, HUD backgrounds, and item previews now scale correctly for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. Menus, quest updates, tutorials, workshops, and inspected objects are no longer stretched or squished. Pip-Boy Map: Players can now place markers, fast travel, and pan the map to the right side in the Pip-Boy when using ultrawide resolutions.

Players can now place markers, fast travel, and pan the map to the right side in the Pip-Boy when using ultrawide resolutions. Save Preview Images: Save preview images are now letterboxed to avoid looking squished on ultrawide monitors.

Miscellaneous