How to find the missing kids in 99 Nights in the Forest

Attacks from The Deer, The Bat, and all manner of creepy cultists are distracting enough, but don't forget your main goal in 99 Nights in the Forest: Find the lost children. The Roblox survival crafting game sends a constant onslaught of nighttime entities after struggling campers, sometimes making it hard to explore, but it's all for nothing if you don't find the kids.

The Deer grows a little more aggressive with each rescue, too, as finding a kid also means adding to your day counter—a curse and a blessing that speeds up the passage of time. There are four Lost Children in total, and you'll have to explore the farthest ends of the map to save them all.

If you're struggling to save the Dino Kid, Kraken Kid, Squid Kid, and Koala Kid, don't worry. I've rescued all four more times than I'd like to admit, so here's what you need to know to find all of the Lost Children in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to find the missing children in 99 Nights in the Forest

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

Starting a new game means starting a new 99 Nights in the Forest map, so there's no simple solution to finding all four of the Lost Children at a set location. You can, however, rely on several handy tools the game gives you for clues on their whereabouts.

Before investigating what you don't know, consider what you do know about how to find the lost children:

There are four kids to rescue: Dino Kid, Squid Kid, Kraken Kid, Koala Kid

Lost children are unreachable until you upgrade the campfire

Missing kid posters at camp provide direction and distance details for each kid

When you're close, you'll hear the missing kid sniffling and crying

Wild animals guard every kid's locked cell. You must kill all of them for the key

Rescuing a missing kid increases the number of days passed by +1 after every night Rescuing one kid makes two days pass after every night, two kids adds three days per night, etc.



I suggest building a map and compass before heading out at the start of any day. As you explore, the fog of war slowly lifts from the map, and marks their location with a distinct icon. It's handy in situations where you find one of the kids, but don't have time to clear the enemies and free them.

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

It's totally possible to rescue all four missing kids as a new player with no fancy upgrades, but if you're still struggling, then try checking out our class tier list and redeem any active 99 Nights in the Forest codes for more gems. Keep in mind that, even with the best classes, rescuing all four kids requires some patience. The Cyborg won't guarantee survival.

Where is the Dino Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest?

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

The Dino Kid typically requires upgrading to Campfire Level 2 to rescue him, but sometimes spawns at Level 3. He's guarded by five regular wolves wearing red collars.

There's no special order to follow, but the Dino Kid is typically the first you'll rescue. I recommend waiting to kill the wolves until you've got a pistol, or at least a spear, then carefully pull them away from the pack one by one. A few bites from one won't hurt, but doubling that spells game over.

The last wolf drops a red key, so pick it up and head inside the tiny dungeon cave to scoop up Dino Kid.

Where is the Kraken Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest?

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

Kraken Kid typically spawns after upgrading to Campfire Level 4, but occasionally requires Level 5. She's guarded by four wolves wearing blue collars.

If you're going in the order outlined by the missing kids posters, the Kraken Kid should be your second target. The alpha wolves are no joke, so from here on out, I suggest you play it safe. Find a rifle and extra ammo before fighting the wolves one at a time, staying out of range of the rest. They're easy to kite, but if you haven't found any armor, maybe bring along a bandage or two.

Defeating all four alpha wolves guarding the cave nets you a blue key. Grab it to unlock the door and save poor Kraken Kid.

Where is the Squid Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest?

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

You can find the Squid Kid after upgrading to Campfire Level 5. His cell is guarded by two bears wearing yellow collars.

Here's where things get tough, so before you try saving Squid Kid, build yourself a few bear traps—I promise it's worth the spare scrap. The third missing kid is guarded by two bears, and they're tanky, hard-hitting jerks. They take ages to kite to death, but laying traps and baiting the beasties into them makes quick work of their HP bar.

They seem to die after hitting four or five traps, and taking out the bear duo yields the yellow key for freeing Squid Kid. That leaves us with just the Koala kid to find.

Where is the Koala Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest?

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

You can find the Koala Kid after upgrading your campfire to Level 6. Her cell is guarded by six bears wearing gray collars.

Fighting off the bear gang guarding Koala Kid can be absolutely brutal, so don't rush it. Upgrade your armor, stock up on ammo, craft extra bear traps, and grab a few bandages before heading into battle. Pick off one at time, and if you're nervous about fighting in the dark, head home so The Deer doesn't get you. Sometimes clearing the pack takes me a day or two, especially if it's a run where RNG betrays me at every turn.