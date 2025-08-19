Black Myth: Zhong Kui, the follow-up to Black Myth: Wukong, just got a surprise Gamescom reveal

Game Science's New Title | Black Myth: Zhong Kui - Teaser Trailer (English Dub) - YouTube Watch On

Closing out today's Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom 2025, Geoff Keighley denied his bleary-eyed viewership closure after two consecutive hours of game trailers with one final surprise: The reveal trailer for Black Myth: Zhong Kui.

Like last year's Black Myth: Wukong, the second entry in the series is an action RPG based on a figure from Chinese folklore. The sequel, which developer Game Science says is in early development, will focus on Zhong Kui—a ghost-slaying Taoist deity who battles evil beings.

And based on the reveal trailer, he's a ghost-slaying Taoist deity who also rides atop a massive tiger, which I think we can all appreciate.

On the official Game Science site, the studio admits that the project is "little more than an empty folder at this stage," so it can't share many specifics. But it did explain its goals for the Wukong follow-up.

"Thanks to the unwavering support from our players, the first Black Myth title has landed safely," Game Science said. "Upon completing the journey with the Destined One, we now aspire to take a tentative first step—to build more distinct game experiences, to challenge ourselves with bolder features, and to bring fresh ideas to our world and narrative design."

And that's about all we get. In terms of what to expect from how the game will play, the studio said it's "still exploring and experimenting" with how to embody Zhong Kui in gameplay compared to Wukong.

"So take it easy," Game Science said. "Let us impress ourselves first before we serve it to you."

While Game Science might not have much to tell us yet, suffice to say that there will be a lot of interest in Zhong Kui's development. Black Myth: Wukong sold more than 25 million copies between PC and PS5, serving as the vanguard for big-budget Chinese development as a growing industry force that—clearly—has no intention of slowing down.