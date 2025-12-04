Raw Fury is kicking off 'Rawcember' with a stacked Humble Bundle, featuring a discount on one of the year's coolest puzzle games

Raw Fury, publisher of excellent indie games such as Cassette Beasts and Blue Prince, is keen to inform you that it is now officially "RAWCEMBERRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!" Festivities for Rawcember include "giveaways, game launches, demos" among other things, including a pretty snazzy Humble Bundle that comes with 14 games and a few worthwhile discounts.

The bundle, called the Rawcember to Remember, has some pretty sweet games packed inside. Skald: Against the Black Priory, for example, is a celebrated CRPG that takes the genre off a cliff into full-on cosmic horror: PC Gamer's Ted Litchfield gave it an 89 in his review, where he praised its "elegant, modern design sensibility that doesn't sand off the complexity and depth I crave in my RPGs."

It also includes the original Kathy Rain and its sequel, both well-received adventure games that should please any fans of classic LucasArts. Other highlights include hoverbike explore 'em up Sable, townbuilding toy Townscaper, and bullet hell roguelike Atomicrops. As with any Humble Bundle, there are different price tiers with different levels of access to the various offerings, but you can nab everything for only $12.

That also includes three coupons for even more games: 45% off pachinko roguelike Ballionaire, 60% off monster collecting RPG Cassette Beasts, and 30% off Blue Prince, one of our favorite puzzle games of the year. It's a pretty steep discount for a game that came out quite recently, so there's no better time to see what all the fuss was about.

As ever, everything on offer comes in the form of a key that can be redeemed on Steam. The bundle can be perused on Humble's website.