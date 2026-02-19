Surprise: Slay the Spire 2 is bringing 4-player co-op when it hits early access on March 6

Ah, good. An audience for my poor decisions.

Player characters united in co-op animation in Slay the Spire 2.
(Image credit: Mega Crit)

Did you feel that? The echoing reverberation of thousands of collective hours of roguelike deckbuilding thudding into place ahead of us on the timestream? That's because Slay the Spire 2 just locked in its early access release on March 5, and—surprise—it's bringing four player co-op on launch day.

I'll give you a moment to rotate the magnitude of this in your mind.

From the glimpses of co-op gameplay included in the trailer, it looks like the multiplayer mode is pretty fully featured: You and your comrades can plan your route through the tower with collaborative map-sketching, splash each other with potions, watch as you each deliberate between a treasure chest's relic choices, and—presumably—point and laugh when your Ironclad buddy gets a little overzealous with hitting themselves.

