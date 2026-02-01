Every time I think cozy gaming might be peaking it just gets bigger. The cute corner of the PC gaming hobby has been growing for years and that's meant not only are there more cozy game players on PC, there are also a lot more cozy game players here at PC Gamer—rad! Cozy games can be on the small side and don't always make it into our main 2026 games calendar, so we're carving out a special little corner here.

Gathering up which cozy games are coming out each month is basically a full time job, but instead of making it my full time job I've summoned a cozy coalition to help keep track of what's coming up next. I've made our foremost crafting, farm-simming, and building likers look ahead and decide what they're most psyched to play in February so you don't miss something that looks like your kind of cute.

February cozy game forecast: 🌵Dry

Despite what I just said, keeping track of February's cozy game launches wasn't that hard because, well, there didn't seem to be a lot of them. Even all of us cozy game connoisseurs struggled to dig up releases. Without bigger cozy game launches taking up my attention, I was able to dive a bit deeper and fill up our cozy calendar below with some niche choices that I definitely would have missed if they launched later this year.

You'll find our cozy circle looking forward to small indie picks and some surprisingly spooky cute games too. Scroll down for a full list of cozy release dates below our personal picks.

Disclaimer Don't forget that Steam Next Fest, the big festival of free game demos, kicks off this month on February 23. Cozy games tend to be pretty big participants in Next Fest events, so you can expect to try out a ton of games that are planning to launch later this year.

Our cozy game picks for February

Reigns: The Witcher

Reigns: The Witcher (Image credit: Nerail)

Lauren Morton The Witcher books reader Once a year I boot back up one of the Reigns games and spend a solid week completely engrossed in unlocking the full deck of ridiculous advisors and all their hidden scenarios. These are peak cozy strategy games. So a new Reigns game that's Witcher themed? Reigns: The Witcher was made for me. The parody of Tinder's left or right swiping may be a little dated now but the always slightly unclear choice-based system is perfect for all the moral juggling Geralt's got to do. I can't wait for Dandelion to sing a ballad of my untimely demise.

Creature Kitchen

Creature Kitchen (Image credit: The Rat Zone)

Andrea Shearon Still playing Phasmophobia Cozy is good, but creepy-cozy is even better. And if you toss in a few nocturnal critters, an isolated cabin in the woods, bizarre photography, and midnight snacks? Well, that's just my ideal weekend—and the premise of what may be my new favorite eerie puzzler, Creature Kitchen. As the steward of Creature Kitchen's earthly and paranormal guests, you'll solve puzzles to unlock new cooking supplies, ingredients, and recipes for serving a bunch of hungry little guys their favorite snacks. I loved the whole process of unshackling the padlocked refrigerator and using my secret family recipe (it's just cheese and crackers) to prepare a dish for a little mouse living next to the pantry. It's like Cooking Mama meets an escape room, except I have no desire to escape from my spooky PS1-era surroundings and whatever that thing is living underneath the porch.

Bento Blocks

Bento Blocks (Image credit: Sometimes Limited)

Mollie Taylor Bedtime Steam Deck-er They say you eat with your eyes first, which is probably why cosy puzzler Bento Blocks wants you to hack up cubes of sushi rice, fish, and veggies to fit perfectly into Japanese lunchboxes. (Technically it came out January 29, but we're counting it.) Every slice matters if you want the maximum rating each level, and figuring out how to optimally dice several bits of food with a single knife stroke into the perfect lunchboxable shape has given me all the fuzzy flashbacks to the days of puzzling my way through games like Cut the Rope and Flow Free on my iPod Touch. Paired with a serene soundtrack, minimal visuals, and how delightfully tactile it feels to pick up all the separate elements of the puzzle—the cut lines, the food, and even the lunchbox itself—and I can imagine more than a few cosy evenings curled up with Bento Blocks on my Steam Deck.

Reanimal

Reanimal (Image credit: Tarsier Studios)

Kara Phillips Cozy horror truther I know what you're thinking, Reanimal isn't your stereotypically cozy game by any stretch of the imagination. But, it's what I'm most looking forward to playing this month despite its lack of farming mechanics and pastel colours. I'm the kind of person who finds an odd comfort in horror games like Little Nightmares, so it makes sense for Reanimal to be on my must-play list—as terrifying as it seems. I adored every second of the demo, and cannot wait to sink into its haunting world which will inevitably give me nightmares.

February cozy games calendar

Hand of Hexes (Image credit: emmdieh)