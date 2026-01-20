Mewgenics will have 280 Steam achievements at launch, in case you were wondering how huge the Binding of Isaac successor is going to be

After more than a decade in development, Mewgenics is almost upon us. It's a game about breeding bizarre cats and then pitting them against one another in turn-based combat, or at least, that's what it seems to be about: Tyler Wilde previewed it late last year and it seems a whole lot more complicated than I expected. I'm a bit worried it might take over my life.

Today co-creator Edmund McMillen provided yet more evidence that Mewgenics will have no mercy. He posted a screenshot on X confirming the game will launch with 280 achievements, which is a lot.

While there are plenty of games on Steam with more than 280 achievements, a lot of them are either a) games with a heap of post-launch updates that have added more achievements over time, or b) terrible achievement-farming shovelware. Some examples of the former include Team Fortress 2, which has 520 achievements, and Payday 2, which has a frankly ridiculous 1328. It's not a phenomenon exclusive to competitive shooters either: the cult traditional roguelike Tales of Maj'Eyal has 1782 achievements.

As GamesRadar points out, McMillen's previous game The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has accrued 641 achievements over 11 years since its launch. That's a game that can suck whole cumulative months from your life, and it was that way even before its three major expansions.

Mewgenics releases February 11 on Steam.