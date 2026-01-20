Mewgenics will have 280 Steam achievements at launch, in case you were wondering how huge the Binding of Isaac successor is going to be
Warning: new time suck incoming.
After more than a decade in development, Mewgenics is almost upon us. It's a game about breeding bizarre cats and then pitting them against one another in turn-based combat, or at least, that's what it seems to be about: Tyler Wilde previewed it late last year and it seems a whole lot more complicated than I expected. I'm a bit worried it might take over my life.
Today co-creator Edmund McMillen provided yet more evidence that Mewgenics will have no mercy. He posted a screenshot on X confirming the game will launch with 280 achievements, which is a lot.
pic.twitter.com/lmpJxF0wqnJanuary 19, 2026
While there are plenty of games on Steam with more than 280 achievements, a lot of them are either a) games with a heap of post-launch updates that have added more achievements over time, or b) terrible achievement-farming shovelware. Some examples of the former include Team Fortress 2, which has 520 achievements, and Payday 2, which has a frankly ridiculous 1328. It's not a phenomenon exclusive to competitive shooters either: the cult traditional roguelike Tales of Maj'Eyal has 1782 achievements.
As GamesRadar points out, McMillen's previous game The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has accrued 641 achievements over 11 years since its launch. That's a game that can suck whole cumulative months from your life, and it was that way even before its three major expansions.
Mewgenics releases February 11 on Steam.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.