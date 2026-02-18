Deadlock's snazziest rich boy, Apollo, gets struck down by a bunch of nerfs after terrorising matches: 'Yoshi took him out back'

Apollo, the latest hero to come to the Cursed Apple of Deadlock—and the final in the sextuplet of the Old Gods, New Blood update—has been hit with a barrage of nerfs, per the game's official changelog forums.

For context, Apollo was a duelist character whose mobility and relative tankiness was a terror in most games—a major culprit was Flawless Advance, his third ability. This thing sees Apollo kip into the air, levitate for a moment, and then strike forward with his blade. When upgraded, it'd also heal you on connecting with a hero.

Not only did this make him hard to escape, it also made him hard as hell to hit, too. Especially since his other ability, Disengaging Sigil, wasn't being properly countered by Slowing Hex. You know, the one item you're meant to be able to build against hyper-mobile heroes.

I, myself, experienced quite a few matches where I was playing either a support or a ranged, squishy character (Valve really likes to give me Mina games, recently). A teamfight would happen, I'd try to pop off some shots from the safety of the backline, only to hear Apollo coming around the corner with his DBZ zips, utterly powerless to do anything as he ran me down.

Anyway, that's all been fixed, now, with Apollo getting nerfed firmly into the ground. His Flawless Advance's hit radius has been shrunk, its damage has been reduced, its spirit scaling has been slashed, and it heals you slightly less when it does connect. Disengaging Sigil now gets snubbed properly by Slowing Hex, making it an easy counter buy.

His ultimate, Itani Lo sahn, is now also slightly weaker. If you can interrupt it, it goes on cooldown, it shouldn't hit targets that are behind him anymore, its base damage is slightly low, and its spirit scaling has also been nudged down slightly.

Reactions on the game's subreddit have been appropriately jubilant: "Damn they beat his ass," writes one player. "Yoshi took him out back," adds another. You can read the specifics on how thoroughly Apollo's ass has been beat down below:

