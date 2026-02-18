Deadlock's snazziest rich boy, Apollo, gets struck down by a bunch of nerfs after terrorising matches: 'Yoshi took him out back'

News
By published

Nerfed in Flawless Advance.

Apollo from Deadlock, brandishing his rapier in a fencer&#039;s stance.
(Image credit: Valve)

Apollo, the latest hero to come to the Cursed Apple of Deadlock—and the final in the sextuplet of the Old Gods, New Blood update—has been hit with a barrage of nerfs, per the game's official changelog forums.

For context, Apollo was a duelist character whose mobility and relative tankiness was a terror in most games—a major culprit was Flawless Advance, his third ability. This thing sees Apollo kip into the air, levitate for a moment, and then strike forward with his blade. When upgraded, it'd also heal you on connecting with a hero.

  • Apollo: Fixed Slowing Hex not preventing Disengaging Sigil
  • Apollo: Riposte On Pummel Hit changed from -15% Bullet Resist to -22% Melee Resist (affects T2 as well)
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance hit radius reduced by ~10%
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance Base Hold Damage reduced from 30 to 25
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance Base Hold Damage spirit scaling reduced from 0.7 to 0.55
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance Max Hold Damage reduced from 45 to 40
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance Max Hold Damage spirit scaling reduced from 1.1 to 0.9
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance Perfect Damage reduced from 75 to 65
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance Perfect Damage spirit scaling reduced from 1.65 to 1.55
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance T3 reduced from +75 Perfect Damage to +65
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance T3 spirit scaling indirectly reduced (it is +15% Spirit Scaling)
  • Apollo: Flawless Advance T1 heal on hit reduced from 35 to 30
  • Apollo: Itani Lo Sahn now goes on cooldown when interrupted
  • Apollo: Fixed Itani Lo Sahn hitting targets behind him
  • Apollo: Itani Lo Sahn base damage reduced from 250 to 225
  • Apollo: Itani Lo Sahn spirit scaling reduced from 1.75 to 1.6
Steam sale datesEpic Store free gamesFree PC games2025 gamesFree Steam games

Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.