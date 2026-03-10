Deadlock's latest update brings some huge movement buffs like jumping mid slide and 30% increased air control—it's a lot cooler than it sounds

If given the opportunity, I'll always choose to play as a little guy in a videogame. So for Deadlock my character of choice is obviously Rem, the littlest guy around. He's adorable, surprisingly strong, and very mobile, meaning I can cause chaos, swipe a kill, steal some sinner's sacrifices and then scamper away through the tunnels back to safety. It's certainly a frustrating style to play against, but lucky me, Deadlock just made it even easier to pull off.

The latest patch notes introduced a couple of great movement buffs: you can now jump mid-slide and a dash jump now grants a brief period of increased air control (30% for 0.25 seconds to be exact).

(Image credit: Valve)

I welcome any kind of movement buff in Deadlock. A lesson I learned very early on was just how useful it is to master the art of running away in this game. Something as small as sequencing movements makes a huge difference as it lets you traverse the map at a rapid pace.

Article continues below

Dash slides, dash jumps, slide hopping can all help you escape an aggressive enemy or chase after a low-health target. There's so many buildings, rooms, and tunnels around Deadlock's map that you can shake an enemy off your tail pretty easily. This is something Rem is very good at.

Now with the added benefit of a jump-slide you'll be able to get around the map even faster as you gain momentum if you time your jump just right. Sliding also gives you infinite ammo, so it's certainly the best way to make your way around the map if you can help it.

But as usual, this patch is much more than just some updates to movement, and Rem hasn't come out of it completely unscathed. His Lil Helpers' healing frequency has been reduced although its spirit scaling has been increased, and his Naptime ability movement speed, duration, and radius have also been decreased. Meaning he's not quite as strong as he once was. It's still not enough to convince me I shouldn't be maining this little guy in every game I play.