All of Deadlock's new heroes are now released—but please, pity the poor schmuck that spent anywhere between 252-378 hours pouring votes into Celeste, who came second to last
That's around 13 hours of gaming a day for 19 days straight.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Deadlock's Old Gods, New Blood update has released its final hero, the duelist Apollo, and he's really goddamn fun—before I get into the nitty gritty of the Ixian cast, however, Valve has some fun stats from the voting process to share.
In case you're unfamiliar, Deadlock's latest update has introduced six new heroes—however, they've not all been released at once. Instead, players have been able to vote on the order in which each character arrives at the Cursed Apple, with two added to the game every week.
Players accumulate votes by playing games—with your first win of the day giving you four whole votes to spend. Valve states in the Steam update that "60,776,963 total votes were cast across the event."
According to Valve, there are "exactly 600" soothsayers among the playerbase, too, who voted exclusively for the eventual winner in each round. The person with the most votes, though? An as-yet-unnamed unicorn lover who gathered 813 votes for Celeste.
The reason I feel terrible for this poor schmuck, as the headline suggests, is because Celeste was released second-to-last. Let's just do the maths real quick on how many games they dedicated to the nigh bottom of the barrel:
The update was released on January 22, and Celeste arrived on February 9. Let's assume this Celeste lover won at least one game every single day, including on the days that the update was announced and before Celeste's release. That's 19 games that produced 76 votes. This leaves 737 votes leftover.
This person played, at minimum, 756 games of Deadlock over the course of 19 days—if we assume each match lasted a half-hour (they can range from 20 minutes to hour-long slogs), that's 378 hours of Deadlock. Or, pleasingly, around 19 hours a day for 19 days. You might notice this leaves roughly five hours for sleep.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chances are, this player in question instead played a lot of Street Brawl, the update's newer game mode with a shorter runtime—but even at around 20 minutes per match, that's still 252 hours of Deadlock, or 13 hours of gaming a day.
All to pour their votes into someone who, I must reiterate, came in second to last. Anyway. Apollo.
Anyway, Apollo
Apollo is a duelist type that'll likely be built with a bent towards Spirit items, given most of his abilities deal Spirit damage in some way. His weapon, "Pride of Ixia", has a relatively short range but fast travel time, meaning he'll need to get in close to secure last-hits and denies in lane.
His first ability, Disengaging Sigil, creates an Ixian rune that explodes on the ground and sends him flying backwards—it also causes a movement slow. At its highest level, it also refreshes your air dash/jump limit when you strike an enemy with it, making it—ironically enough—very good for continuing to engage with people.
His second, Riposte, is a parry that deflects any attack (basically, a left-click) and sends him flying towards any schmuck who triggers it. Apollo gets invulnerability frames while he dashes, and stuns them when he lands. This also reduces their bullet resist, making it a nice softening-up ability for your more gun-focused allies.
Flawless Advance is the result of some madman at Valve going, "Okay, Deadlock's already really complicated, so what if we added a QTE to it?" Apollo lunges forward up to three times, and if you release the active key at the perfect moment, indicated by an Osu-style ring around your crosshair, you gain maximum damage.
What's neat about this is that it can be used while airborne, making it good for movement. Apollo will also kip in the direction you input before activating the ability, allowing you to juke left, right, or backwards between strikes.
Lastly, his ultimate, Itani Lo Sahn, sees Apollo farming aura for a few seconds (otherwise known as 'charging up') before dashing forward. This Curses enemies for a brief window and also forces them to move in slow motion so Apollo can look cooler. Then, they explode for an enormous amount of damage—one that increases against half-health enemies, making it a soft execution.
All in all, Apollo seems designed to win 1v1s and capitalise at the end of teamfights with his ultimate, mopping up enemies and chasing down low-health adversaries. He also seems designed to be rad as all get-out, and I can't wait to play him and inevitably whiff every single one of my skillshots.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.