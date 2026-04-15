Supergiant drops a Hades 2 patch with a bunch of new dialogue, better romances, and buffs to the game's weakest god
Good gods.
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Despite Hades 2 coming out of early access in September of last year, the developer's not rested on its laurels in the aftermath of what some fans felt was a subpar ending, issuing a patch back in October of the same year to fix the most pressing complaints.
But the dev hasn't stopped there—and another patch has dropped this week to help brush things up. As the patch notes on Steam read, Hades 2 now has a heap of new finishing touches to help round off the experience.
For starters, the list of Fated Prophecies has been updated with "narrated conclusion scenes"—five in total, with a sixth receiving an adjusted "priority of key events". In addition, the list will now have better instructions for some of its tasks, helping you complete the story beats a little easier.Article continues below
There's been a bunch of new dialogue added, too—these are all small touches, but ones that did have a bit of an eerie, unfinished impact in the full game, such as making Nemesis "lighten up a little", or Hera not pretending like she's never met you if you snagged one of her boons before reaching the top of Mt. Olympus.
The most important of these, clearly, is the fact that "Poseidon now becomes increasingly enthusiastic as Sea Star activates more times". Very important to my immersion (ha, get it? Because you immerse yourself in water? Ah, whatever).
The game's romance routes have, in general, also been improved—for example, "Icarus now is less painstakingly reluctant when it comes to trying to forge a bond with him," and scenes with Moros and Nemesis should "occur under less-restrictive circumstances".
You can also infinitely gift items to NPCs even after maxing out their bond track, with "various brief new scenes" to help you feel like you haven't just finished clearing out a dialogue tree and now have to watch your beloved character go all glassy-eyed and quiet.
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As far as mechanics go, there's been some adjustments to boons, but the most notable of them are a suite of buffs to Ares—it always felt a little strange that the god of war's boons were the least appealing, and that should now be fixed. Several boons now deal more damage, while Profuse Bleeding and Sanguinary Savor have been completely reworked.
Lastly, there's a few little touches—such as more decorations for the crossroads and familiar upgrades. As someone who has sunk a good 65 hours into Hades 2 (it was my personal pick for our Game of the Year awards in 2025) I'm very happy. I wasn't alone in thinking that the game's original ending was a little too neatly tied-off, and Supergiant continuing to apply a fine layer of polish is great to see.
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Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
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