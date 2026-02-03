Deadlock's newest hero has the luxury of two kits, multiple knockback attacks, and the ability to turn into a werewolf every 30 seconds

The third hero of the new batch coming to Deadlock is none other than Silver, the bounty-hunting werewolf, as she won the latest round of voting. I would just like to thank everyone who voted, and, of course, myself for not only using all my votes on Silver but also for canvassing in every game I played.

"Silver makes her living tracking down lowlifes, but today New York's misanthrope lycanthrope plans on summoning a god," an official blog post says. "Fortunately, her career as a bounty hunter has prepared her well for all that the ritual requires."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve)

The most interesting part of Silver's kit is that she has two, one for her human form and one for her werewolf form. While in human form, she uses a rifle to damage enemies from afar, with abilities like Slam Fire, which instantly reloads your gun and buffs your fire rate 300% and deals bonus weapon damage for three shots. Then there's Boot Kick, a dash into a melee attack, and Entangling Bola, which deals spirit damage and applies -20% movement speed for 1.5 seconds on hit targets.

The aim of the game with Silver is to just keep hitting targets. Because after seven direct hits, your lycanthrope curse meter fills up, turning Silver into a werewolf for a short period of time. Before the timer runs out, she has access to three new abilities, which are as follows:

Go For The Throat: a melee attack that also inflicts 40% lifesteal.

a melee attack that also inflicts 40% lifesteal. Mauling Leap: a melee attack that deals weapon and spirit damage.

a melee attack that deals weapon and spirit damage. Tail Whack: A crowd control attack that knocks enemies back and inflicts disarm on hit enemies for 2.5 seconds.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve) (Image credit: Valve)

This transformation acts as Silver's ultimate. Instead of having a hugely devastating attack that you can only use a few times during a match, Silver can transform into a werewolf for multiple short periods of time with a cooldown of only 22 seconds. She's pretty brawly and will undoubtedly be a pain in the ass to fight against—I'm looking forward to it.

Although, Silver's character isn't entirely finished yet. She uses Seven's movement animations while in human form and Drifter's while in werewolf form. But that just gives us something extra to look forward to when Valve randomly updates her animations in the future.

Silver now joins Rem and Graves as part of Deadlock's ever-growing roster. The only three left to be voted in now are Apollo, Celeste, and Venator—my money's on Celeste for taking the next win.