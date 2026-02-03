Deadlock's newest hero has the luxury of two kits, multiple knockback attacks, and the ability to turn into a werewolf every 30 seconds
I don't know what electoral system Deadlock uses, but I like it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The third hero of the new batch coming to Deadlock is none other than Silver, the bounty-hunting werewolf, as she won the latest round of voting. I would just like to thank everyone who voted, and, of course, myself for not only using all my votes on Silver but also for canvassing in every game I played.
"Silver makes her living tracking down lowlifes, but today New York's misanthrope lycanthrope plans on summoning a god," an official blog post says. "Fortunately, her career as a bounty hunter has prepared her well for all that the ritual requires."
The most interesting part of Silver's kit is that she has two, one for her human form and one for her werewolf form. While in human form, she uses a rifle to damage enemies from afar, with abilities like Slam Fire, which instantly reloads your gun and buffs your fire rate 300% and deals bonus weapon damage for three shots. Then there's Boot Kick, a dash into a melee attack, and Entangling Bola, which deals spirit damage and applies -20% movement speed for 1.5 seconds on hit targets.
The aim of the game with Silver is to just keep hitting targets. Because after seven direct hits, your lycanthrope curse meter fills up, turning Silver into a werewolf for a short period of time. Before the timer runs out, she has access to three new abilities, which are as follows:
- Go For The Throat: a melee attack that also inflicts 40% lifesteal.
- Mauling Leap: a melee attack that deals weapon and spirit damage.
- Tail Whack: A crowd control attack that knocks enemies back and inflicts disarm on hit enemies for 2.5 seconds.
This transformation acts as Silver's ultimate. Instead of having a hugely devastating attack that you can only use a few times during a match, Silver can transform into a werewolf for multiple short periods of time with a cooldown of only 22 seconds. She's pretty brawly and will undoubtedly be a pain in the ass to fight against—I'm looking forward to it.
Although, Silver's character isn't entirely finished yet. She uses Seven's movement animations while in human form and Drifter's while in werewolf form. But that just gives us something extra to look forward to when Valve randomly updates her animations in the future.
Silver now joins Rem and Graves as part of Deadlock's ever-growing roster. The only three left to be voted in now are Apollo, Celeste, and Venator—my money's on Celeste for taking the next win.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.