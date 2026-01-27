Deadlock's next character fan vote has been won by the littlest guy around, Rem: 'May god have mercy on us all'

I don't usually get my hopes up when it comes to people online collectively making the right decision. I've been around long enough to know that it usually doesn't end well. But today, just this once, I've been pleasantly surprised.

Six new characters will be getting added to Deadlock as part of its massive Old Gods, New Blood update, but the order in which they're added has been left entirely to the community, and their first pick is exactly what I'd hoped for.

The community has cast aside the pretty unicorn lady or hot werewolf (at least for now) in favour of a particularly excellent little guy, Rem. "An accidental stowaway from the world of dreams, Rem has found himself stranded in the city that never sleeps," an official announcement post says.

Rem is a support character that has the ability to cast sleep and summon even more little guys to help fellow teammates. His primary ability is Pillow Toss, which is a projectile that does heavy knockback and landing hits reduces your ability cooldown. At its base strength, it inflicts 75 damage and -45% fading move speed.

Then, for healing, Rem has Tag Along, which allows him to jump next to an ally and take a quick nap beside them, which gives you and said ally a burst of heal based on how long you were by their side. If you're within a 23m range, you restore 15% of missing health in an instant, and you have a 40-second cooldown to restore 28 health per second while napping next to them.

Rem's final ability is his Lil Helpers, which allows him to summon an even smaller guy to help you or an ally do 'chores', whether that be collect boxes, do Sinner's Sacrifices, or just follow around allies and be helpful. If they do follow a teammate, that player gets 15% spirit resist and +3m move speed. While following a trooper gives it +35 damage/resist and 14 per second heal.

The biggest and baddest ability Rem has under his belt is his ultimate, though, Naptime. This is basically a huge AoE attack where Rem can cast sleepiness within a radius that slows players, reduces dash distance, and prevents them from using any movement abilities. It can even affect enemy players through walls. It also does 120 damage, and an extra 100 sleep damage within a 24m radius. I can foresee this ultimate being a real pain in the ass.

I'm very happy to see this little guy added to Deadlock so quickly, and by the sounds of things, so are most other players… most: "May god have mercy on us all."

I'm sure we have nothing to worry about, guys. It's not like Rem's kit will be able to scale way faster than everyone else thanks to his Lil Helpers farming, or that he'll probably be unkillable late game thanks to his speed, small stature, and healing abilities. Hang on, oh god.

I jest, while Rem certainly poses some obstacles players will now have to overcome, I'm really excited to see what the community does with this new character and what his builds will look like. Even if he is being called a Yuumi, I'm still not going to feel bad for having fun playing as him.