Deadlock players have chosen Graves, the goth girl, as the second new character to be added, beating out unicorn lady and demon boy

Deadlock's players already voted on which of the six new characters introduced in the Old Gods, New Blood update is their favourite—it's none other than the littlest guy around, Rem. But who would come in second place? Well, that spot has gone to a goth chick who carries around a dismembered hand.

Graves is the second of the new characters actually added to Deadlock, as she is available to play as right now. "The dead have been making a whole lot of demands lately, and only Graves has the courage to oblige," an official blog post says. "That severed lich hand she found in the cemetery has proven itself a valuable ally, allowing her to latch onto her enemies and steal their power for herself."

(Image credit: Valve)

Wait, let me get this straight. So Graves' entire power centres around a random, severed hand she just picked up in a graveyard one day? Ok, well, that sounds like grave robbing, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years over here in the UK, but pop off I guess.

"Her curiosities about the passage of life are further put to use with Jar of Dead, collecting the remains of the fallen, shaking them up, and throwing them back at her enemies to grant those remorseful spirits a final shot at revenge," the post continues. "With Grasping Hands, she strikes a deep crack in the earth, allowing those down below to grab onto enemies' ankles and stop them from escaping her reach. And when all else fails, a Borrowed Decree will summon the dead to fight alongside her—Death is coming." Ominous.

The primary fire is just a green beam that locks onto enemies, like Moira or OG Sym from Overwatch. Her primary weapon, Jar of Dead, involves you just chucking a pot of deadheads at nearby enemies—the ghosts will then deal spirit damage to enemies who are caught up in the attack. If there's no one around, the ghostly heads will just follow you around until you aim for another player. Grasping Hands is also useful as a crowd control ability as it casts a line of hands to pop up from the ground (24m length), which will immobilise enemies and deal extra spirit damage. It'll be useful if you need to stop someone mid-escape.

(Image credit: Valve)

Finally, Graves' ultimate, Borrowed Decree, is super helpful if you're taking on a base, as it summons a ton of ghouls that serve as extra bodies to deal damage. It lasts for 20 seconds, with a five-second time frame to summon. The ghouls can do 150 damage when they get close enough to someone for them to explode, which will also inflict -80% move speed for a 6.5m radius. It's a pretty strong ult.

Graves is most similar to Victor in that she deals a good amount of AoE damage and is great in a teamfight, so if you're looking for another character who's good at just going for objectives or sieging the enemy base, then look no further. She also has an auto-aim weapon, which is pretty forgiving, so if you're not massively comfortable with Deadlock's shooting aspects, she may also be a good pick for you.